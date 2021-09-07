When I became Yakima County commissioner in 2020, my priority was to defend the businesses, schools and churches of Yakima County from government overreach in the wake of the COVID pandemic. My stance has not changed.
The pandemic is having an effect on many of us. In addition to the effect on our collective health, jobs have been lost, businesses and churches closed, and the education of our children compromised.
There is a lot of information out there on this subject, making it difficult to know truth from error. I haven’t always felt I could trust our government leaders, but after 15 years in health care, I do trust our local physicians and medical professionals. That is why I have spent a lot of time talking to them lately.
I’ve been informed that our hospitals are packed with patients, and our COVID hospitalization numbers are nearly as high as they have ever been. About 90% of local COVID patients are unvaccinated, and the vaccinated patients are, almost without exception, compromised by other medical conditions, too.
I have spoken with physicians regarding the COVID vaccines at length. No vaccine is risk-free, but the COVID vaccines are as safe as any vaccines we have had. I don’t like mandates, and I’m afraid that the current vaccine mandate in our state may cause our overworked hospitals to lose critical staff that they can’t afford to lose. The same is true for our teachers and first responders, which is why I would hope that the state would allow other options, including COVID tests.
I do encourage nearly everyone to get vaccinated. There are some medical exceptions. I have spoken with individuals who have valid personal concerns regarding the vaccine. Those with sincere questions should speak with their doctor to make an informed decision. I continue to believe, though, that being vaccinated is one of the best ways to move past the pandemic, even as we see our cases returning to peak levels.
I am not a fan of one-man rule, which is what is happening in our state now. Our Legislature has a constitutional obligation to make the laws. Nevertheless, I am glad to see that, as high as our current case rate is, that our businesses are still open and that every school district in Yakima County has in-person class every day for the first time in 18 months.
My hope is that we as a county can take the steps necessary to beat back the COVID threat and keep our businesses, schools and churches open.