Powering our economy through renewable energy is no longer a futuristic dream; it is realistic and continues to build more momentum each day. Through economic growth, environmental benefits, and energy diversification, renewable energy is a testament to how energy should be created: It is community-driven and community-focused.
As a senior operations manager for EDP Renewables North America’s Kittitas Valley wind farm outside of Ellensburg, it is clear to me that clean energy pays dividends to Washington time and time again. Our wind farm has an installed capacity of 100 megawatts, equivalent to the annual consumption of more than 26,000 average Washington homes. This energy helps reduce greenhouse gas emissions and mitigate climate change. Also, it saves more than 179 million gallons of water each year because, unlike traditional energy sources, wind energy does not consume water to create electricity.
One of the most significant economic benefits of the Kittitas Valley wind farm is the employment opportunities it has created for our community, including 215 jobs to construct the wind farm and 12 full-time, permanent team members who operate the project.
The wind farm’s presence results in increased spending in the project area; in fact, Kittitas Valley is responsible for more than $11 million of local spending within 50 miles of the project that is regularly injected into restaurants, hotels, gas stations, and shops. When possible, we also hire local contractors to support the ongoing operations and maintenance of the wind farm, continuing our commitment to providing employment opportunities for those in the area.
Further, the wind farm has disbursed more than $4 million in cumulative payments to local governments, helping ensure our public and emergency services, schools and local infrastructure receive the funding they need to succeed. Landowners have also benefited from the project, earning more than $4.7 million for housing turbines and other infrastructure on their properties.
My team and I are proud to be a community partner, and we strive to support giving back at every turn through initiatives like helping elementary and middle school students through donations to school systems and extracurricular activities. We also regularly host these students for field trips and take pride in explaining how wind energy is generated in their hometowns. These visits bring me great joy, and I am most proud of our wall of photos and colorful thank-you notes from each trip. One of my team members also coaches Little League. We are not only community partners but also a part of the community.
EDP’s Kittitas Valley wind farm is a prime example of how renewable energy installations invest directly into the communities they call home. It generates clean energy, boosts the local economy, diversifies our energy portfolio, and positively impacts the environment. It also provides educational and outreach opportunities for the local community, ensuring the people who live here can share in the wind farm’s value.
I am proud to be a member of the clean energy workforce and a proud member of the community, and I hope others can see the massive difference renewable energy makes in our everyday lives.