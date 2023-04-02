If you drive west from the east side of Yakima, you start to notice the differences in the built environment when you get past around 40th Avenue. The streetlamps suddenly get more frequent. The potholes begin to disappear. Homes are larger, have fresh paint, and sit next to protective sidewalks for children. It feels like you’ve entered a completely different city. My family arrived from Mexico and settled on the east side of town when I was 4 years old. I moved to a new school on the west side in fifth grade. As a kid I couldn’t understand why things were so much nicer in my new school compared to the conditions of my previous school. The classrooms were equipped with the latest technology. There were more school lunch options to choose from and there was enough P.E. equipment for everyone to have their own basketball. It didn’t take long for me to realize that the differences between the two sides of town were the results of decades of public investment going to the neighborhoods of business owners, middle managers and executives, while the neighborhoods of agricultural workers, who are predominantly immigrant and Latino, like my parents, were left out. And upstream from those public investments, was the very system that elected the decision-makers for city office, school boards and the county commission, and disenfranchised Latino voters. Latinos make up more than half of the population of our city, but we only make up two of six City Council seats. Why is this a problem? Well, if everyone in power who represents you and me has the same point of view and prioritizes the same narrow constituencies of largely male upper-middle-class professionals and managers, from predominantly white neighborhoods — then issues, problems and solutions will also have a narrowed scope that can’t meet the needs of most people in Yakima. When I was in fifth grade, Yakima’s all-white City Council of establishment “good ol’ boys” was not unusual. We didn’t, and don’t, have a representative and responsive local government. Despite the 2018 ACLU voting rights act lawsuit Yakima still does not have proportional representation on its City Council. That’s one of many reasons I’m passionate about my work leading Washington for Equitable Representation, a coalition partnered with Washington Conservation Action to advocate for one part of the solution: more voice for voters through ranked choice voting (RCV). In the last election, you may have heard about RCV. Research shows that RCV results in fewer “wasted votes,” increased civil discourse, and equitable representation for women and people of color, who, in turn, can bring the voices of constituents all too often ignored, like those from the east side. It can lead to more in-depth consideration of issues such as inequality in schools, air and water quality in communities that struggle with pollution, the cultural and ecological value of public lands, and a socially just response to the climate crisis. Not only is RCV good for democracy, it’s also good for the environment. Rather than just voting for one candidate, in an RCV election, you vote for multiple candidates in order of your preference. You fill out the ballot marking who your first choice, second choice, third choice (or more, if that’s needed) for each position. If a candidate wins more than 50% of the vote on the first count, then that candidate wins. But if no one candidate gets a majority, the candidate with the fewest votes is removed and their votes then go to the second-choice picks on those ballots. The tally continues until one candidate wins a majority. In essence, the system creates a run-off count until the candidate preferred by the most voters wins. In contrast, in most American jurisdictions, the candidate with the most votes wins, period. That sounds fair, but in practice, it has led to distortions. For instance, two similar candidates can “split” the vote. In Washington’s top two primary systems, the two candidates with the most votes move forward. In races with four, five or more candidates, the top vote-getters often only receive roughly 20% of the vote. That’s a minority rule. One of the most profound things about RCV is that it nudges our society away from an “either/or” mentality. It encourages us to think of more than one acceptable alternative. In RCV jurisdictions, more people are apt to run because there are more possibilities. Nearly half of all mayors and city council seats are held by women in RCV jurisdictions; in places with conventional elections that figure is closer to 20%, according to FairVote, a nonpartisan voting reform group. Winner-take-all elections reward antagonism. But RCV seems to encourage candidates to resist some of the most negative aspects of our current political climate: media blitzes with negative campaigning. Critics have claimed that RCV is too confusing and that voters will not fill out the ballots correctly. In reality, studies have shown that RCV does not increase errors or uncountable votes. When we all thrive, everyone benefits. With more voices heard, a wider range of the problems in all of our communities gets addressed. I believe that all of us in Yakima deserve good schools, well-maintained playgrounds and sidewalks, and access to business opportunities and growth. RCV can be part of making that happen.
