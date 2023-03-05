Every week at my child care center in Yakima, I turn away working parents who are struggling to find open, affordable child care slots. The gap between need and access for child care is enormous right now — Washington lost 10% of its child care workforce during the pandemic and in Yakima County, just 41% of child care needs can currently be met by licensed child cares and preschools.
As an owner and part of the workforce myself, I can tell you that unlike other sectors, our workforce is not rebounding. Low wages, low benefits and long hours make it hard for child care programs to recruit and retain staff. Razor thin margins make it hard for us to afford to add early educators even if we could find them. Becoming a licensed provider in Washington can be a long and costly process. The state’s high-quality early learning system rightfully prioritizes health and safety for children, but it’s hard for some providers to justify the burden only to earn low wages with few benefits.
What’s more, rates for providers often do not cover the full cost of providing care, making us choose between keeping worker pay (and our own pay) low and staffing tight, raising tuition for families, or closing entire classrooms — sometimes we’re forced to do all three.
It’s an enormous issue that we’re mostly tasking families with solving themselves through juggled schedules, missed work, and pinched family budgets. We’re asking early educators to provide care for our community’s children without the wages and benefits needed to care for our own families.
It’s a tightrope walk, balanced on individuals coping in a broken system. Instead, Washington state should approach access to affordable child care as a public good, one that has deep impacts not only in our individual lives but in education and school readiness for kids, in the economy and parents’ workplaces, and equity and living wages for the workforce.
Fortunately, we have a vision for how to make this shift. I’m a member of the Early Educator Design Team, a group of early educators and care providers across roles, regions and languages that is developing a plan to fix the broken child care system over the long term.
It starts with stabilizing the workforce and child care programs to quickly ensure access for all families.
We’re asking Washington’s legislators to direct the Department of Children, Youth, and Families to develop plans for delivering wage equity and benefits to the child care workforce and for making affordable child care available to all families — no more than 7% of a family’s income.
Washington can also start this year by ensuring more options for families most in need by raising Working Connections Child Care (WCCC) rates.
Families can’t work without affordable child care and that impacts us all, including my own family. I care for my four grandchildren at my center; there wasn’t another option for reliable care that didn’t consume my daughter’s whole paycheck. I love having them near, even if it means forgoing that income at my center. But if it wasn’t for supporting my family in this way, the low wages, long hours and lack of benefits would have driven me to quit the business a long time ago.
A thriving workforce and improving compensation, benefits and wellbeing for early educators and their families is essential for efficiently and effectively supporting child care for all.