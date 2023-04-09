There’s understandable confusion about Washington’s new capital gains tax, recently validated by the Washington State Supreme Court. Some people have sought to use that confusion to stir up concerns about the sales of farmland.
It’s easy to assume that Washington’s capital gains tax is just like what our neighbors have been paying for decades in Oregon and Idaho.
But Washington’s new capital gains tax is not an old-fashioned tax. It’s a finely tuned tool deliberately designed to balance our state’s upside-down tax code.
As a former small- business owner and former president of the Wenatchee Chamber of Commerce, I’m hardly pro-tax. But I can see that Washington’s current tax system relies heavily on sales and property taxes, putting much greater pressure on middle- and low-income families than on the very rich.
Our tax code isn’t just unfair, it’s bad for our economy. By shouldering the biggest share taxes, low- and middle-income families have less to spend at local businesses on necessities like school supplies and groceries.
So it’s good news that Washington’s new tax applies to just ultra-millionaires and billionaires making huge windfalls on their stock sales. The first $250,000 in profits is deductible. So if an ultra-millionaire sells $10 million in stocks for a profit of $300,000, they’ll pay a modest 7% on $50,000 for a total of $3,500.
You may have read confusing information about whether the capital gains tax applies to farmland. But RCW 82.87.050 specifically says all real estate sales, including farmland, are exempted from the tax.
If you check the Washington Department of Revenue website you’ll see it lists the broad exemptions detailed in the law. The capital gains tax does not apply to the sales of:
- Farmland or other any other real estate held by individuals, partnerships and real estate investment trusts.
- Retirement accounts like IRAs or pensions.
- Small family businesses, including farms grossing less than $10 million per year.
- Livestock.
- Timber or timberlands.
- Commercial fishing privileges.
The vast majority of those who will pay — 90% — live in Western Washington, most of them in King County. Revenue from the tax — $500 million per year — will be invested in child care, early learning and public education. A tiny 0.11% of households in Eastern Washington will pay the tax — those whose incomes average $2.7 million annually.
In exchange, Eastern Washington will reap outsized benefits as more money comes here to boost our child care openings, pre-K and schools. And that’s good for Eastern Washington’s economy.
Modeling predicted a similar Washington capital gains tax would create nearly 20,000 jobs and increase both state gross domestic product and consumer spending by over $1 billion in the coming years. Early learning has an especially large return on investment because every dollar spent by the government on services (like child care and education) multiplies into more economic output.
More child care openings will also offer an immediate benefit to Eastern Washington’s rural economies including farming and ranching businesses by freeing up a workforce to get back to work. Parents need child care in order to obtain and retain a job. Children need a safe place to be that promotes their healthy development while their parents are working.
Ultimately, Washington’s new capital gains tax will benefit, not harm, Eastern Washington’s farming communities with a fairer tax code, a sounder economy, stronger communities and more educational opportunities.