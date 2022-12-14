The past two pandemic years in health care have been chaotic, and from my lens as a physician there’s no end in sight. Even so, with all the challenges past and present, one positive note stands out: our state’s Medicaid program.
Washington Apple Health added around 400,000 enrollees over the course of the pandemic. Washingtonians on Medicaid — now nearly 30% of our state’s residents — had a measure of security in knowing that if they got sick or injured they could receive the care they needed.
That is, if they could find care. Given the uncertain financial state of physician practices today, that is a big if.
The reality is that the system built to care for our patients is itself unwell. Coming out of the pandemic, Washington’s hospitals are facing record financial losses, as are physician practices, with recent survey data showing over 90% of practices and clinics in Washington having severely depleted operating expenses. Financially devastated, these same hospitals and practices face increasing costs of doing business due to inflation and a shrinking workforce that is traumatized and exhausted. They are also under enormous pressure to bring patients up-do-date on care that was delayed for conditions that went unchecked and worsened during the pandemic.
Physician practices, medical groups and hospitals aren’t alone in struggling with high inflation and increasing demand for services. Yet while the rest of the economy can increase prices to address inflationary increases, physicians providing care for patients on Medicaid are at the mercy of the Legislature and the state’s budget.
Washington is among the states with the lowest Medicaid rates, particularly for specialty health care services where we rank near the bottom (47th), and we are in the bottom quartile of states in federal allocation for Medicaid funding. Physicians treating Medicaid patients do so at a financial loss — reimbursement rates for most specialty Medicaid services, for example, are 43% lower than Medicare rates, which are intended to cover the cost of providing care.
Incredibly, it has been nearly two decades since hospitals and most physician specialties received an increase in their Medicaid rates. This must change if the system itself is to remain at all viable.
Physicians serving in private practice, medical groups and hospital health systems want to be able to care for all patients. But financial pressures limit their ability to do so. If physicians lose money on the care they provide, they have to limit the number of Medicaid patients they serve or risk jeopardizing their ability to keep their practice doors open. Which then further exacerbates inequities in care because Medicaid disproportionately serves patients of color, as well as low income, rural or underserved communities.
Studies definitively show there’s a simple solution. Increasing Medicaid reimbursement rates has a direct, positive effect on increasing access to care for Medicaid patients.
As the president of the Washington State Medical Association representing more than 12,000 physicians and physician assistants, we urge our Legislature to prioritize increasing Medicaid rates in the 2023 session that begins in January. As our patients, we hope you will join us in asking your local legislators to increase Medicaid funding for physicians of all specialties and for hospitals, and to restructure the program with inflationary cost adjustments that support a stable Medicaid program and ensure physician reimbursement reflects the cost of providing care.
Doing so will ensure that our most vulnerable patients will have access to care and that we can keep our doors open for all patients in our communities. And that improves everyone’s health and well-being.