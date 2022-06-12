New faculty and colleagues from Bothell, Tacoma and Seattle campuses at the University of Washington will be taking their bus tour of the state after a two-year hiatus. The linguist may sit next to a geographer. The historian might take a seat next the aeronautic/astronomic specialist and the computer scientist might sit next to the social work faculty member.

The purpose of the tour is to connect new faculty to one another and to our state. The pandemic kept us distant and sheltered for too long. The wellbeing of our citizens, landscapes and ecosystem will be at the top of our minds as we move through large and small cities, through mountains, farmlands, rainforests and desert.

Faculty join the University of Washington from around the world and many know little about our state when they arrive. This trip is designed to introduce them to the geography and landscapes, the industries and organizations, and the diverse people and cultures of Washington. During the five-day trip, faculty from the UW’s three campuses hear, see and even taste our state’s marvels. Much has happened since we last traveled by bus, so at every stop along the way, we will listen carefully to fellow Washingtonians’ responses to the question, “Are you well?”

We board the bus at the Burke Museum, where we will acknowledge that we are on the traditional lands of the Coast Salish peoples. We will orient ourselves to Seattle; the fresh waters of Lake Washington that connect to the salt water of Puget Sound; the work, workers and industry that support us, the music and art that give us contour, the diverse people who define us.

The bus will head to the capital, Olympia, where we will discuss the governance of our state.

From there we gaze at the wonder of Mount St. Helens. We follow along the Columbia River and pause at the Grand Coulee Dam, then make our way to the Yakima Farm Workers’ Clinic.

These are places that help define our heritage.

We will venture into the sagebrush landscape where the WSU Wine Science Center is located. Here lies the hub of innovation, collaboration and education that forms the science of winemaking. At LIGO Hanford, located in the Columbia Basin region near the Tri-Cities, we will visit a facility where detectors listen for the faint sounds of gravitational waves from the most energetic events in the universe.

The bus will take us through many of the 322 school districts in our state—from the largest, Seattle, to the smallest, Stehekin. We will pass through the places from which most of our students come. We will stop at Heritage University. Though our missions are different, we will talk about the work we share. In Spokane, we meet and welcome incoming Huskies from local high schools and Spokane’s community colleges, two of the UW’s 34 community college partners throughout the state. We will visit the new building we share with Gonzaga University that serves as a hub for medical and health education, research, and innovation.

At all our UW campuses, we believe that our purpose is to serve the entire state of Washington. We are one part of a complex ecosystem. We revert to time-honored ways of greeting each other and being present to one another, to see what makes us whole. Our reason for traveling by bus is to allow for wandering through Washington’s forests, wetlands, and desert, trying to identify the wildlife and interpret the lay of the land. Our intent is to greet our state’s farmers in their fields and see if we can tell the difference between wheat and barley. Our aim is to recognize the fine artistry of Washington’s cabinetmakers, auto mechanics and teachers. Our hope is to see the ways our state’s people and land make up the human and the natural worlds we serve — to talk to one another, holding conversations with high school students, a small-town mayor, a tribal elder, a farm worker or a hotel clerk. We want to know who grows things, who fixes things, who teaches and who heals.

We travel by bus to step outside the fast-paced world we live in, to move outside our own experiences, biases and prejudices and open ourselves to perspectives different from our own.

We want to know about the languages, histories and cultures that shape us and our students.

We want to learn about where our students come from, what they carry in their memories and lived experiences when they arrive on our campuses and in our classrooms.