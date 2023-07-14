Many wonder at the rise and tenacity of Donald Trump’s support. We should not. Our government was, and is, stricken with faction, dysfunction, incivility.
The former president promised change and the redress of deep grievances. He said he would do this and this and this on his “first day;” that bad things would “end instantly;” that he would accomplish huge tasks “in one day;” that under him things would be “the biggest,” “the greatest,” “the best ever seen.”
Trump promised America First and new respect for our nation. Many desperately wanted to believe. Many were drawn to the simplicity, the immediacy, the boldness.
Alas, presidents cannot do as they please. Congress, courts, corporations, citizens demand their say — something to do with democracy. Trump’s promises? Most could not be kept. The “great” “magnificent,” “impenetrable” wall (penetrated over 4,000 times so far), to be paid for by Mexico (not one peso): Only 458 miles along the 1,954-mile border were built.
And “new respect” for America? Allies could not stomach Trump’s arrogance, brashness, insults; they publicly laughed at him; they feared what he might do. Our enemies loved the inward focus of America First; they loved the infighting, the weakened West. They, too, publicly laughed at our president. One could go on.
Trump promised higher morality in government — to “drain the Washington swamp.” Many wished for “Christian values” in leadership. Trump made the necessary promises. But who is the man behind the words: A two-time adulterer (three-time, if we believe the first wife), a user of prostitutes, a two-time payer of hush money to quiet women during political campaigns, a braggart-abuser of women (18 accusers, several paid off with cash, one guilty finding in civil court with a $1.5 million settlement); a name-caller and bully, a meddler in vote counting, an accused tax cheat in two states; an accused/indicted mishandler, exposer of top-secret documents; an accused/indicted obstructer of justice; an unabashed, prolific liar.
And much more could be said. But it is too heartbreaking, is it not? No, not the Bible-waving morality he feigned; not the morality we sought; not behavior we would want of ourselves — nor anyone.
Let us admit it: Many hopeful, rightly frustrated citizens fell victim to this masterful con. There is a little shame in it, but not much. The need now is to set ourselves right.