The League of Women Voters of Yakima County regrets to announce the cancellation of the Candidates Forum for the upcoming Yakima City Council election, originally scheduled for Oct. 26.
This decision is a result of not having two candidates for any of the districts either agree to participate or respond to our invitation. In summary, three candidates declined, and one did not respond.
Candidates Dulce Gutierrez and Soneya Lund agreed to participate. In accordance with our Empty Chair Policy, the League of Women Voters cannot hold a Candidates’ Forum when there is only one candidate present. Candidate Patricia Byers is running unopposed and was not eligible due to this policy.
The League of Women Voters takes no position on candidates for public office or on political parties. Our organization strives to encourage the informed and active participation of citizens in government, increase understanding of major policy issues and influence public policy through education and advocacy.
In our democracy, one of the pillars of civic engagement is the opportunity for voters to hear from those who aspire to serve them, to understand their positions, and to make informed choices at the ballot box. The League of Women Voters takes great pride in facilitating this exchange of ideas and values through candidate forums. However, the cancellation of a candidates’ forum for the City Council race due to multiple candidates refusing to participate or failing to respond to our invitations has left us deeply concerned.
We wish to underscore several key points that should be at the forefront of the public narrative:
- The League’s Unwavering Commitment: The League of Women Voters has a longstanding tradition of hosting candidate forums, but it is crucial to emphasize that our efforts are not about the League itself; they are about the voters. Our primary mission is to provide a vital platform for voters to become acquainted with the individuals vying for their votes. When candidates choose not to engage with this process, it is the voters who suffer the loss.
- Candidates as Job Applicants: Running for public office is akin to applying for a job. In forums, candidates are essentially participating in job interviews with the voters serving as the hiring committee. Just as no responsible employer would hire an employee without interviewing them first, voters should have the opportunity to assess and question those seeking public office.
- The Impact on Voters: Candidates who refuse to attend political forums deprive the electorate of an invaluable opportunity to explore their positions, understand their policies, and evaluate their suitability for office. This is contrary to the best interests of our community.
- The Power of Voter Engagement: Focus groups have confirmed that the public disapproves of candidates who evade public discourse. Voters place trust in the League of Women Voters as a source of unbiased information, making it all the more essential for us to speak out when candidates decline to participate in our voter education activities.
Participation in candidate forums is not merely a benefit to the League; it is a civic duty to the people who will entrust those candidates with their representation. We encourage the community to remind these candidates of the importance of engaging in this essential democratic process.
Furthermore, we invite our community to reflect on the valuable voter service work that the League of Women Voters has provided over the years.
This year’s forum planning began months ago with the dedicated efforts of our Voter Services Committee, who contacted candidates, secured a location, arranged for interpretation services, identified co-sponsors, selected a moderator, arranged live televising on YPAC and more. Considering this, we extend our gratitude to not only the committee members but also the agencies who donated their time and services to ensure a successful forum. Our last forum consisted of six candidates and nearly 100 participants.
In closing, we acknowledge the disappointment that arises when candidates choose not to participate in voter education activities. However, we remain committed to our mission of empowering voters and will continue our efforts to provide a platform for candidates to engage with the electorate.
We hope that all candidates will recognize the importance of their participation in the democratic process and seize the opportunity to serve their future constituents by providing them with the information they deserve.