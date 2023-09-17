Candidates for Yakima City Council, districts 2, 4 and 6 take turns answering questions from the community during a candidate forum at Yakima City Hall Tuesday, Sept 26, 2017. The forum was co-sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Yakima County, NAACP Yakima Branch 1140, and Washington Women Lawyers Yakima Chapter. From left, Jason White, Pablo Gonzales, Keith Effler, Kay Funk, Brad Hill and Micaela Razo. (SHAWN GUST/Yakima Herald-Republic)