There is a fun-to-say Southern saying that I grew up hearing: “The babies be knowing.” It simply means that even children can spot something is wrong without an adult telling them so.
Last week, tactics of civil disobedience by children (and some adults) led hundreds of Tennesseeans to march inside the halls of the Legislature, causing a loud ruckus that I don’t think has ever been seen before inside the typically somber and sequestered halls of the Tennessee Capitol.
As a person who was born and raised as a Tennessean, living in Nashville until I moved to Yakima at age 27, I am feeling some type of way about what happened in the state Capitol last week.
When I saw in news headlines a couple of weeks ago that hundreds of Nashville youths were planning to walk out of classes to protest the assault weapons laws, I felt a twinge of pride. The Nashville kids’ staged walkout reminded me of the Nashville protests of the 1960s that I grew up hearing about.
The Nashville protests in the ‘60s involved extremely brave young Black Americans walking into diners and staging sit-ins at the “whites only” counters. These protests were organized by the Nashville Student Movement and the Nashville Christian Leadership Council. They knew they would likely be subjected to violence and arrests for their civil disobedience.They took part in these protests in the name of justice, making their young voices heard as they argued that desegregation needed to become the law of the Tennessee land.
Last week, “the babies” told us that they feel access to assault weapons needs to end because their very lives are at stake.
In the ‘60s, college students — including some from Fisk University, a Historically Black American College (HBCU) — and civil rights legends like John Lewis, (who we know went on to become a member of Congress), Diane Nash, C.T. Vivian, Bernard Lafayette and many other young people risked their lives to further the cause of justice. Last week, comparisons were called when the world witnessed two 20-something leaders, stae Reps. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, and Justin Pearson, D-Memphis, take on the torch of protesting with “the people.”
Allies need not be left out of the conversation in regard to the protests of the ‘60s and those of last week. They are an integral part in the history books and today. Rep. Gloria Johnson, D-Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Verne, a 60-some-year-old white woman who represents the rural outskirts of Nashville, also known as “the country,” valiantly stood shoulder to shoulder with Reps. Jones and Pearson, and the youth protest.
Reps. Jones and Pearson knew that joining the protest would bring on the ire of the conservatives in the Legislature, but they also wanted to represent the people of the district they served. They were ousted for participating in the protests while Rep. Johnson was not.
From the outside, it may appear to be a simple case of racial discrimination, but I am looking beneath the surface. What I see from those who voted “AYE” is fear. Fear of change. Fear of disrupting the status quo. Fear that they are losing legislative power and control, and quite possibly, the fear of youth.
When young people are telling us something — albeit loudly, unconventionally, and sometimes in harsh, brutally honest ways — I personally feel that as Boomers, Gen Xers, and Geriatric Millennials, the onus is on us to listen to them. The babies be knowing.
I could be jumping the gun on this, no pun intended, but there’s a buzz in the air that makes me wonder if we are witnessing history in the making. We are living amid the next generation of young leaders who are showing us that they, too, are willing to face hostile repercussions for what they feel is right. Generation Alpha is not far behind them. Be on the lookout for them to join forces to make their counterculture voices heard in ways we have not seen since the days of Woodstock and the Million Man March of 1964.