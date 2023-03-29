In the past few years, Washington state has faced severe and far-reaching repercussions to our behavioral health system. As our communities grapple with the social and economic impacts of the pandemic, more and more people are accessing behavioral health services for anxiety, depression and substance use disorder challenges. Many are from our most vulnerable communities: low-income and homeless adults and youth who qualify for Medicaid benefits.
As community behavioral health providers who deliver mental health and substance abuse services to low-income populations, we are working hard to meet demand. But while access to these services is vital to the well-being of our communities, we and our peers statewide can’t keep pace with growing needs because of chronic underfunding. We are calling on Gov. Jay Inslee and the Washington Legislature to stabilize our community behavioral health system through immediate increases in funding, and to support a modernized, sustainable funding model to ensure we’re prepared for the future.
Our staff members are on the front lines of our state’s mental health and homelessness crises — helping individuals avoid stays in the hospital or jail; serving our children and families in local schools; and partnering with law enforcement agencies that help make interactions with officers a gateway to services that can support recovery.
The mental health professionals doing this work deserve competitive pay. But, despite dedicating approximately 80 cents of every revenue dollar to staff compensation, we can’t compete with other opportunities in private practice, hospitals and even other publicly funded medical facilities. The result: a workforce shortage greater than anything we and our peers have experienced.
Tragically, this workforce crisis is happening when community members need us most.
Requests for mental health services have escalated 30% to 40% post-pandemic and crisis calls have steadily increased over the past few years, according to a member survey by the Washington Council on Behavioral Health. Because of limited staff capacity, clients are waiting four to six weeks after their initial assessment appointment to be seen for ongoing therapy, according to the survey.
When community members can’t access preventive behavioral health services, their needs escalate — at great cost to our cities, counties and community partners, including local hospitals, 911 dispatch, law enforcement and other first responders.
Locally, this is playing out in a multitude of ways. For example, Comprehensive Healthcare was forced to close a 16-bed mental health evaluation and treatment center because we were unable to consistently staff a 24-hour nursing position. With gaps in care, people are going without the services they need.
We’ve done a lot of work on our own to address this crisis, such as offering student loan reimbursement programs and creating innovative staffing models utilizing professionals with different education and experience levels, including peer care providers. But we can’t solve these existential challenges alone.
We’re calling on our Washington state lawmakers to approve a 15% increase in the Medicaid and non-Medicaid rates that fund our services. This is essential in the short term for our community behavioral health system to stay intact, and boost compensation closer to market levels, so that we can maintain capacity for community members who need us.
In the long term, we’re working with state leaders to move toward a new, evidence-based model that will modernize funding for community behavioral health, called Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics. Based on success in more than a dozen states around the country, we believe this is the answer for a more sustainable future, but it will take time to plan and implement.
In the meantime, we need action now. With our organizations’ expertise in behavioral health working alongside our state lawmakers who have the power to increase our funding, we’re hopeful that we will solve this workforce shortage crisis together and meet the needs of our most vulnerable community members.