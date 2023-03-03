FILE — In this Monday, April 16, 2018, photo, reporter Pat Caldwell, right, talks to Malheur Enterprise Publisher Les Zaitz about a story he is developing while working on deadline for the newspaper in Vale, Ore. Journalists in Oregon and beyond rose in defense of a small newspaper that was investigated by a county sheriff for trying to get comments after business hours for an investigative story. Staffers at the Malheur Enterprise, a weekly newspaper in the remote eastern Oregon town of Vale, said they were just doing their job.