I had a pit in my stomach as I listened to a recent KIT interview regarding Narcan vending machines in Yakima.
There was a “you do you and we’ll come in and sweep up the mess” attitude, implying that medical professionals are not focused on treating the underlying condition of substance use disorder (SUD).
For background, the Yakima Health District has approved two Narcan vending machines. We are amid an opioid (particularly fentanyl) crisis and the goal of the vending machines is to remove barriers to lifesaving opioid reversal drugs, part of a harm reduction initiative.
Harm reduction programs are rooted in pragmatism and compassion. While we would all love for opioids to disappear from the streets, that isn’t an immediate reality. And while an individual might be engaged in high-risk behavior, they still have value and deserve to live.
The interviewee on the radio show pointed out that people know the drug could kill them. The person seemed perplexed that the public health response is to give them another drug that could “bump them back,” or in more medical terms, reverse opioid overdose effects and restore cardiopulmonary function.
I ask, what is the alternative? Limit access to Narcan and let people die?
The moralization of SUD and implication that someone deserves the consequences (here, potentially death) is problematic. When we forget that SUD is a medical condition, not a moral failing, we forget a person’s inherent value.
I further ask, if it were your parent, your child, your partner, your sibling, wouldn’t you hope they had access to Narcan?
As a resident physician in Yakima I work in many different clinical settings, which has allowed me to interact with substance use in many forms. When I hear someone express sentiments like this, I immediately wonder how many people that person has talked to or worked with who have SUD.
I think about the teenager in the emergency department who overdosed when a friend gave him a fentanyl-laced joint (who likely was only talking to me because that friend also had Narcan).
I think about the countless hours I’ve spent holding newborns as we treat their opioid withdrawals after being exposed in utero, and their moms trying to get into recovery programs.
I think about the patients in my primary care clinic on suboxone who are in remission and showing up every day for their families and jobs.
I disagree that providing a lifesaving drug is the medical community “sweeping up the mess.” It’s an attempt to keep our patients alive so we can continue to provide the care they need.
The point I agree with in the radio interview is that patients accessing our harm reduction resources should absolutely have access to substance-use counselors and treatment programs. I hope that is a commitment to help provide more readily available rehabilitation resources in the near future.