I first want to say that it is an honor to be asked my opinions on what Martin Luther King Jr. and the holiday mean to myself being a member of the “now” generation.
For as long as I can remember, I have always participated in the MLK weekend activities in the Yakima Valley. I can remember my grandfather, Mr. Henry Beauchamp, getting up early in the morning and taking the car to get the speaker strapped on to the roof of the car to be able to play music during the Peace Walk.
As I got a little older, I went from riding in the car to marching with the community members. Back then, I just thought it was “what we did” every year — routine.
Now that I’m 29 (will be 30 in the next month in a half) the life, words and legacy have a different meaning. Currently, I work at my alma mater, A.C. Davis High School as the social worker, Black Student Union (BSU) adviser, and as a program coordinator at the Henry Beauchamp Community Center. I mention my current employment because I count it an honor and privilege to help give back to the community that helped raise me and supported me as I journey through life.
As the social worker and program coordinator, I get to provide and connect youths and families to resources and opportunities. Though being in these roles brings me great joy, it also causes me to think of the oppressive systems that are still in place that people are navigating through.
Every Sunday, I lead worship at two churches in the greater Seattle area — Kingdom Family Worship Center International (KFWCI), and Grace Temple. At KFWCI, it is common practice for us to read our “Statement of Lived Faith,” written by Dr. Edward Donalson III (pastor).
In this declaration, we recite that God made one blood, to dwell on the earth. And if we are of one blood, and one common creator, then we are siblings, and entitled to the same opportunities in society. But the reality is we do not.
Equal opportunity and worth are what Dr. King fought for. It’s what he marched for, and 55 years later, we are still marching. Though great strides have been made and we are getting closer, we still have a way to go.
It is often quoted, that the MLK holiday is a day “on” and not a day off, which I agree with. However as we reflect on Dr. King and honor his birthday, life and legacy, let’s continue to move these thoughts into action. Think of ways we can stand together and dismantle these anti-Black, cis-heteropatriarchal, capitalist, imperialist systems that keep oppressed people oppressed.
This is a call to action for the people of the Yakima Valley, and even across the nation, to not just stop at the thought of freedom, but to move in action toward freedom. Let’s come together and create action steps on how we can make sure that each one of our siblings has an equal opportunity.
There are only systems that create poverty; it wasn’t created when the world was created. The Bible reads in 1 Corinthians 10:28, “The Earth is the Lord’s, and the fullness thereof, the world and all who dwell therein.”
In conclusion, as you reflect on Dr. King, and all he stood for, let’s join together and move from thought to action, just as he did over 55 years ago.