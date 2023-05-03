These past four months of so-called retirement have given me an opportunity to consider a mountain of things that went right — and wrong — during my time as a Yakima County commissioner.
In announcing my candidacy in 2016, after 30 years in real estate, I made a promise to the citizens of Yakima County that I would work full time, only for the county. The responsibility is to the 250,000-plus citizens of Yakima County.
I could not justify having my attention split between my duties as commissioner and that of real estate. It just wouldn’t work.
The learning curve was very steep and thanks to outgoing Commissioner Kevin Bouchey, it wasn’t completely foreign to me.
He and I met several times as he wanted to ensure I had a high-level overall picture of county government, something his predecessor did not do for him.
From there, the first two years were filled with deep-dive overviews, department by department, to learn about their operations, and more importantly, the people in each office.
Eighteen bargaining units at the time, nearly 1,000 employees and all the functions of the daily operations at times seemed a bit overwhelming.
Added to that were the 18 different committees each commissioner served on.
The days were filled to capacity; then came COVID.
We stepped into the unknown — including daily early morning briefings via the Yakima Health District. (All three commissioners serve on the Heath District board.)
This went on for weeks and transitioned into twice-monthly meetings. Then all meetings shifted to Zoom. ALL meetings!
Due to health concerns, Commissioner Childress self-quarantined in his Grandview home. I never saw him in person again. Norm had filled the position of Rand Elliott, who chose not to seek reelection.
Prior to COVID, Commissioner Mike Leita had stepped down with a year left on his term, and Vicki Baker was appointed to replace him.
As the “senior” commissioner, I then moved into the position of chair, and with the increasing unknowns of COVID, every day became a “what the hell is going to go wrong today” day. Days were filled with decisions that had to be made — very often on the spot — with little time for vetting them out.
Vicki, Norm and I worked together like a great team should.
Norm had the wisdom of many years in city government and his years of service in Benton County.
As that first year moved on, Vicki had the added burden of running a campaign while running the county.
As mentioned, even though we worked well together, it became more difficult as Norm was in Grandview and we were in Yakima.
Under the state emergency declaration, the requirements for getting bids on projects were suspended, which was a blessing at the time.
Under the law, the courthouse was required to remain open to the public. Many people come into the courthouse daily.
To help relieve as much as possible the need for people to come into the building, a drive-up facility was built, so payments could be made and documents dropped off. Eventually other services were added and most likely will continue to be.
Also, we were able to bond much-needed upgrades to the fairgrounds, reroofing the SunDome, adding new seating in the baseball stadium, completing much-needed work on several buildings throughout the grounds.
The Fair Association, under the leadership of Kathy Kramer, was able to get long-delayed projects done as well.
I was also able to get four modular units placed at Camp Hope. Dedicated in honor of the late Commissioner Childress, they provide separate housing for teen girls, teen boys and a family unit.
Additionally, we were able to move the law library out of the courthouse basement to a location across the street that now gives the legal world access to the library beyond the limits of courthouse office hours.
The impact of COVID was, and still is, having a very great affect on the Department of Corrections — the county jail. Contracts from other jurisdictions were lost, cutting the budget in half and forcing massive layoffs in DOC.
Across the street at the courthouse, the impact of layoffs were minimal, as we were able to continue most of the daily functions, except for the scheduling of the courts.
Every employee pitched in, took on extra work, filled in when needed and did, in my opinion, a great job that got the county through it all.
Then came the lawsuits, which were a huge hassle for everyone, and which resulted in redrawing of the commissioner district boundaries and district-only primary and general elections.
Across the state, the average turnover of commissioners in the 39 counties, is two or three, every four years due to retirement or election results.
During my six years in office, I served with six. The time was short, but intense.
All in all, I am glad I was able to serve, to work with many dedicated people, who work for all of us.
There is much more that could be said, but I think I’m pushing it as it is.
Thank you for having the trust in me to help steward the county.