There is a housing crisis in rural America, including in our community, and the federal response needs to be up to the task.
Of the 25 million units in rural and small communities, more than 5%, or 1.5 million, of these homes are considered either moderately or severely substandard; more than 30% of the nation’s housing units lacking hot and cold piped water are in rural and small-town communities, and on some Native American lands, the incidence of homes lacking basic plumbing is more than 10 times the national level.
In our communities, vacancy rates have hovered at historic lows of 1-2% for many consecutive years. While there are undoubtedly many factors that contribute to the lack of housing inventory, the effects on the rental housing market are clear with rents increasing rapidly over the past few years. The households most impacted by these rent increases are those of hard-working families with low incomes, especially agricultural workers.
We are, however, making progress. One of our important partners is the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s rural housing programs, which provide loans, grants and other assistance that increase the supply of affordable housing in rural America. Over its history, federal rural housing programs have financed more than 2 million units of single-family housing and some 500,000 units of rental housing in rural communities. In many rural communities, USDA housing programs are the most available and accessible source of financing.
For example, using the USDA Section 502 Direct Loan program, Catholic Charities Housing Services-Diocese of Yakima (CCHS) is a faith-based, nonprofit organization offering locally based affordable housing solutions to communities in the seven-county jurisdiction of the Catholic Diocese of Yakima, which has helped more than 230 families become homeowners. Half of these homes were built using the USDA Section 523 Mutual Self-Help Housing Program where families learn how to build their own homes through sweat equity.
For rental housing, CCHS formed Genesis Housing Services (GHS) to develop affordable rental housing serving eligible agricultural workers and their families. Using the USDA Section 514/516 rental housing program, GHS built 74 units in three communities in Central Washington, including 32 units near completion in Yakima.
Eighty percent of our rental housing portfolio and 40% of participants in our self-help home-ownership programs are farmworker households. We currently have 27 rental housing communities serving more than 950 households and have sold over 200 homes to first-time low-income homebuyers through our self-help housing models. Nearly 20% of homebuyers have “graduated” from affordable rental housing to homeowners.
Congress is now beginning the budget debate for the coming fiscal year. We hope that members of Congress will recognize that the affordable housing crisis extends to rural America and that they’ll support increases in rural housing programs, such as the ones we’ve used throughout central Washington.
A good place to start is the recommendations made by the National Rural Housing Coalition.