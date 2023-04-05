I, like many of you reading this, am one of the lucky ones. After a lot of hard work and long hours, I am here at Yakima Valley College pursuing my dream of becoming an aviation pilot.
We need our representatives in Olympia to understand that an investment in our state’s community colleges, and our faculty, is critical to student success. Without a talented and committed faculty we don’t have a college. It is the faculty that takes extra time with students, helping us achieve our goals.
The Legislature needs to fund Washington’s Community and Technical Colleges (CTCs), improving working conditions at CTCs so we can improve learning conditions. Washington’s student population is diverse and becoming more diverse over time. It is critical that students like me are able to engage with faculty who share our diverse backgrounds. To grow and retain a diverse faculty that relates to the current student population we must pay them a fair wage. This investment will support an educated, talented, homegrown workforce.
Decisions that our legislators are making today will shape community colleges, including Yakima Valley College, and will shape our opportunities and our future.
It is time to stand up to the legislators who are claiming we cannot afford this investment, and ask how we can afford not to.
What is true is that half of higher education students in our state attend CTCs. And CTCs are economic drivers, providing an estimated $20 billion a year to our state economy. They are also a dedicated pathway to careers for so many of us. Especially since some credentials can only be attained at CTCs.
Arguments that our state cannot afford this investment in our schools, in us and in our future, ring particularly hollow when those very same elected leaders are voting for tax giveaways to large corporations in our state.
If they can invest in those corporations, they can invest in us.
My time at Yakima Valley College has been a real game-changer, because I was able to get my medical certificate and I now work as a medical interpreter.
This is not a theoretical debate happening in our state Capitol. It has real-world impacts on students in our community.
Legislators should stop playing politics with our future and fully fund community colleges. They should ensure that part-time and full-time faculty are paid fairly. Faculty and staff who are crucial to student attainment of both essential and technical skills need a competitive wage, cost-of-living adjustments, general salary increases and part-time pay equity. And it most certainly includes wraparound services for students and tuition-free college.
We have the money, we have the need, and we can build a better Washington by building a bridge to the future by fully funding our CTC system.
It is time for Olympia to get this done.
• Ramiro Huerta is a student at Yakima Valley College, where he’s pursuing a transfer to Big Bend Community College to become a pilot and serve in the U.S. Air Force. A child of Mexican immigrants, he has also worked as a farmworker.