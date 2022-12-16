This country has given me so much, and after the recent midterm elections, I am extremely optimistic about the future — but right now, my hopes and the ones of thousands depend on what congressmen and congresswomen might do before the end of December.
Growing up, my youth was clouded by the stark reminder that I was undocumented. My parents had left their homes in Mexico to bring our family to the United States when I was 4 years old. Yes, immigrants come in search of better opportunities, but those opportunities were never just handed to me. I had to work twice as hard to accomplish even the things I did not think were possible because of my status.
Ten years ago, my life and hundreds of thousands changed. On June 15, 2012, then-President Barack Obama announced the establishment of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, and we became “Dreamers.”
From day one I was able to apply, but not without my parents once again making sacrifices to save up for lawyers and application filing fees. While we did not have much information and there was a general uneasiness about willingly providing the government with all of our information, my parents made sure I applied.
Four years later, I was the first “DACAmented” student to graduate as valedictorian from my school in Central Florida. In getting approval for my graduation speech, administrators asked me to redact any mention of being a DACA recipient, but I refused to let such a fundamental part of my identity be erased — that program was the reason I could get a state identification card, a Social Security number, dual-enroll in college classes while in high school, and fulfill my parents’ dream of continuing my education at college. In 2020, I graduated from Rollins College with a bachelor’s degree in political science. I was double-majoring in business administration but was unable to fulfill some requirements because I could not leave the country to study abroad.
Today, I should not have to prove that I have accomplished enough to be deemed worthy of not being deported. We also cannot ignore the monumental and extensive contributions that “Dreamers” have made to this country. I am only one of about 600,000 beneficiaries, not including those who were unable to reapply and were shut out of the system, or those who have unfairly been excluded. Our futures have gone through the court system, been the subject of heated partisan debate across the aisle and been the focus of many voter surveys. The lives of Dreamers are politicized whether we like it or not.
Throughout its entire course, DACA has been a fragile thread, but it is the only thread I have ever been able to hang onto. We have said it time and time again, this program has never been more than a temporary solution, consistently in limbo, and always susceptible to the rejection of Congress and presidents. If we leave Dreamers without an immediate solution before the end of the year, immigrant families working and supporting the economy stand to lose a lot.
I have advocated for my community at the local, state and national levels. I have advocated for immigrants and women in state capitals, and lobbied congressional offices in Washington, D.C., to request more support and action on behalf of undocumented individuals. Today, I continue my advocacy work as data organizer for Poder Latinx, a nonprofit organization serving the Latinx community in Yakima, as well as in Atlanta, Phoenix and Orlando.
There will always be more work to be done, but there is something tangible that can be done before the year ends and the 117th congressional session concludes. I urge Congress to pass legislation that protects our undocumented communities.
Dreamers were raised in this country, and for many of us, this is the only home we have ever known. Despite facing the possibility of the end of DACA and getting deported, Dreamers haven’t stopped living. We have made our homes, received an education, started our careers and started families — all here.
We are deserving of a permanent fix.