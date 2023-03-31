Farmworkers keep us healthy and well-nourished. They deserve to be paid extra when they work extra.
March 25-31 marks National Farmworker Awareness Week — a week of action to bring attention to farmworkers and honor them for the contributions they make to our daily lives.
And today, we celebrate Cesar Chavez — a farmworker and civil rights activist who, with Dolores Huerta, co-founded the National Farm Workers Association.
As agricultural workers in Washington and across America continue to struggle for fair treatment and fight for their rights, we find strength and inspiration in what Chavez and Huerta accomplished.
Two years ago, the Washington Legislature passed a groundbreaking law that extended overtime pay to agricultural workers for the first time ever in our state, but now some Republican legislators are trying to roll back these protections.
Overtime rights for farmworkers were long overdue.
For generations, agricultural workers across the country have been denied some of the most fundamental rights that other workers take for granted.
The federal government blatantly excluded agricultural workers from fundamental workplace protections. Fair pay for extra hours worked is a fundamental right that cannot be retracted.
“Overtime equity doesn’t mean that a farmworker cannot work more than 40 hours, it simply means that they must be paid overtime pay like every other worker,” said Elizabeth Strater from United Farm Workers.
Strater also shared the following words from a farmworker who could not get time off work to testify in a Senate committee hearing: “I have missed so many irreplaceable moments with my children because I’ve spent so much time working. This is time we will never get back. As farmworkers, our very life expectancy is shorter. We deserve to be equal. Our lives and our health are valuable. We are not tools or cattle. We are human beings.”
The exclusion of agricultural workers from overtime pay is a clear and evident example of systemic racism rooted in our nation’s explicit exclusion of Black Americans from fundamental labor rights. These inequalities are perpetuated by withholding overtime pay for a workforce of mostly immigrants of color.
According to the United States Department of Agriculture, more than 70% of agricultural workers are foreign-born, primarily from Latin America.
These federal exclusions adopted by states across our country are remnants of a racist system depressing earning power for the people who feed us — and that is what makes Washington’s progress historic.
The last few years have been unprecedented for the essential workers toiling in agriculture through a series of disasters — a pandemic, wildfires, heatwaves and more — while rising inflation has driven up the cost of basic living. This is not the time to go back on our moral obligation to provide equitable compensation to all farmworkers.
Agricultural workers deserve overtime pay just like everyone else. Farmworkers should not be put in a position where they must choose between only working 40 hours or forfeiting their right to overtime pay to get more hours of work.
“Just because desperate people accept and even seek out exploitative conditions doesn’t make those conditions any less exploitative,” said Matthew Desmond from Poverty by America. “Sometimes exploitation is simply the best bad option.”
This National Farmworker Awareness Week, let’s honor and thank farmworkers in Washington state for all their hard work.
Agricultural workers in Washington and across the country have helped carry our nation — working long hours, often at great personal risk, to meet the needs of their communities and keep America healthy and well-nourished. The least we can do is make sure that agricultural workers in
Washington are paid extra when they work extra to provide us the sweetest cherries, most beautiful and delicious apples, world-renowned hops and fresh regional milk.
Si Se Puede!