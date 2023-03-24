On July 29, 2021, Florencio Gueta Vargas died from atherosclerotic disease with environmental heat as a contributing factor while working at a central Washington farm.
There were more than 200 cases like Gueta Vergas’ across Washington and Oregon that year, where 100-plus-degree days contributed to the deaths of farmworkers
Climate change has led to increased global average temperatures since pre-industrial times. Exposure to high temperatures can result in adverse health outcomes such as heat related illnesses, chronic kidney diseases, cardiac issues, and even death.
Global warming affects everyone, but outdoor workers are in acute danger. They have a 35 times higher risk of mortality than the general public. This has become both a climate change and environmental justice problem.
Migrant farmworkers are particularly at risk due to prolonged exposure to extreme temperatures, intensive manual labor, poor living conditions and lack of control over workplace safety practices. Furthermore, they face language and cultural barriers, lack of access to Social Security, poverty and food insecurity, which contribute to injustice.
Although there are heat laws in place, compliance from employers and employees has been insubstantial and standards vary state by state.
Washington state’s permanent outdoor heat exposure rule is in effect every year, May through September. It states that when temperatures are at or above 89 degrees, employers are required to provide cool water, sufficient shade, 10-minute breaks every two hours and a check-in system to catch signs of heat related illness.
However, we have found that the effort to maximize labor results in inadequate rest and hydration times, mechanical equipment or protective clothing from employers. Farmworkers may shorten breaks to meet task demands and/or lack knowledge on labor rights.
We need a standardized rule to protect U.S. farmworkers from heat illness and death, which are completely preventable with the right measures.
Advocating for a federal heat bill sounds like a daunting task, but it does not have to be. The United Farm Workers Foundation is the largest federally accredited organization advocating for equitable policies in heat standards, immigration reform, pesticide protection, hazard pay and legal services. They are largely based in California and have expanded to other places, including Washington, Arizona, Michigan, Georgia and Washington D.C.
They have been working hard to push for a nationwide heat standard. We can show our support by petitioning the U.S. Congress via the United Farm Workers Foundation website: https://www.ufwfoundation.org/federalheatprotections
With the summer months approaching us, we must push for a federal heat bill soon. Farmworkers deserve adequate breaks, hydration and safe working temperature limits. A heat bill coupled with strict execution will help prevent heat-related illnesses and death among farm workers. We as individuals can do our part by calling our congress members into action. We must act to prevent another case like Florencio Gueta Vargas.