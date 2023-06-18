The Framers of the U.S. Constitution aspired to engage in a “lively experiment.”
It was to be “lively” in the sense that laws would be formulated with input from the diverse interests of the entire population. It also would be “lively” in that it would be capable of addressing new challenges and interests over time.
It was an “experiment” by the fact of its establishing a democratic republic rather than monarchy, and it would be a secular government rather than a theocracy. That meant it broke with 1,400 years of tradition, and aspired to transcend “faction” and “majoritarianism.”
The Constitution was founded on basic ethical principles to which all could agree, and the limited tenures of two years for members of the House of Representatives aspired to keep a constant turnover by which the interests of all citizens could be represented. “Lively” also implied to the Framers that the Constitution would have “teeth” or explicit sanctions for those who violated the basic social contract, an enforcement power which they saw the Articles of Confederation so lacking.
The Framers also were aware that even the basic moral principles were not complied with perfectly, and we recognize that they retained structures in which their “majoritarianism” of “white, Christian, male” still remained superior in status and power. They left the Constitution open to amendments, however, not expecting future generations to simply stagnate, but rather to explore new challenges with the basic ethical principles that grounded the Constitution: liberty, honesty, equality, mutual autonomy and trust.
So have we come closer to the unity they articulated, or are we going backward? They expected us to embrace national interests, not merely regional or majority. They did not aim for uniformity but for a sharing of life — E Pluribus Unum. That means we must be open to continual dialogue of varied interests in our attempt to update or tweak the nation’s interests so they are credible and relevant. The only way this can occur is for all citizens to be able to imagine themselves behind a “veil of ignorance,” that is, not knowing their race, gender, economic status, available education, etc., which to philosopher John Rawls meant being able to negotiate without any advantage over others, using only “public reason” rather than some metaphysics that posits itself above public reason.
With that in mind, can you take a close look at the position of the U.S. on various issues, laws and structures to see whether we are going forward or backward, that is, making such judgments not from some privileged position but from the hypothetical “veil of ignorance” which brackets out your actual irrationally inherited advantages? Your answer will reveal also your responsibility as a citizen.