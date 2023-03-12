Joe Chumley’s condescending pro-airport Saturday Soapbox of March 4 reads like satire. The NIMBY who abandoned Yakima as a teenager now invents our burden to ease his west-side “construction fatigue.” He relates how hard it is to sit in car traffic under constant air traffic, which “you wouldn’t really know until you live in or around” it.
Sure, what Yakima really needs is Chumley’s special vision of opportunity to sit in traffic under constant traffic.
One thing Chumley gets right is how lack of good planning leads to misery. Local officials have a record of chasing after “economic development” like toddlers after free candy.
Surprisingly enough, the city of Yakima’s Comprehensive Plan 2040 doesn’t identify any need for a humungous airport.We do have traffic, housing and health care problems that airport expansion will exacerbate. We definitely have a planning problem.
Adopting a comprehensive growth management plan comes with the adult responsibility to respect the plan. By ignoring our own plan, local officials cede airport planning authority to outside forces disinterested in our welfare. If shuttle capacity over the Cascades can’t kill this, then lie back and think of Sea-Tac because the plan is for YKM enplanements to explode from a historic high of less than 100,000 per year to some 55,000 per day.
Probably Sozo Sports will go first. Perry Tech’s campus will disappear among multistory parking garages too expensive for students or staff to use. City taxes will get flushed into matching funds for constant road construction up and down 16th Avenue, Valley Mall Boulevard and Washington Avenue, if we can afford it at all.
Add 40 minutes each way to a trip to Costco; traffic in all directions will be a nightmare. Sex workers and drug dealers will flock to Rainier Square to serve, untaxed, their transient airport customer base.
Today when a small plane flies overhead, multiply that distraction by orders of magnitude. Jets will blanket residential areas with pollution and noise.
Diligent buyers new to town, expecting to raise families or age gracefully in pleasant neighborhoods, will be shocked to learn that Yakima’s published growth plan wasn’t worth the time it took to read. Our plan is to throw away their plans.
Some people think unrestrained airport expansion is a good idea. I’m trying to understand why.
Yakima City Council member Patricia Byers comically channeled both critical race theory (CRT) and Chumley while testifying before the House Transportation Committee on Feb. 16 to urge the committee to see Yakima through an “equity lens.”
I suspect Byers sees only Manifest Destiny. Byers doesn’t see value in air or quiet or natural beauty. Like Chumley, Byers must see only empty space itching to be exploited so our civic burdens are shared and Jeff Bezos can stay richer than God.
Understand that CRT and Manifest Destiny both spring from the same source: Protestant white man’s rule. The Yakama Nation will have its own view of another wave of other people’s economic development fouling their air and water. City officials shrug.
Nobody else anywhere wants this airport, including Chumley. The City Council recklessly suggests siting the airport in Yakima will save taxpayer dollars. Meanwhile, county commissioners return unspent grant money. The Legislature thus can rationally deprioritize Yakima’s funding requests, which irresponsible local leaders will exploit for political purposes.
Airport opponents are challenging the myriad sketchy projections used to justify a new airport in the first place; official Yakima wants no part of that. A west-side equity lens will clearly see Yakima’s sole obligation to pay for our impulsive decision-making. Bank on it.
Yakima can choose to be a charming small city with stated priorities, or a traveler’s hellhole in thrall to “development.” Disciplined planning matters.
One thing Byers gets right is that restoring long distance passenger rail service is an opportunity with authentic benefits for Yakima.
We don’t need a costly, bloated airport to get that Amtrak. Train travel is wonderful. Passenger trains can carry us where we need to go, bring in tourists who want to be here right to downtown and not disrupt our daily lives. Amtrak is a bouquet of flowers compared to a game of Russian roulette with an airport expansion.
Just say NO to unfettered airport expansion. Joyfully say YES to passenger rail today at fralongdistancerailstudy.org.