In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, firefighters clear a road lashed by floods in the aftermath of flood waters from an overflowing river in Shangzhi City in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province on Aug. 11, 2023. A vast swath of northeastern China is threatened by flooding as at least 90 rivers have risen above warning levels and 24 have already overflowed their banks. State media say crews are standing by to defend homes and farmland across the Songliao Basin north of Beijing which includes parts of four provinces and several major cities with a total population of almost 100 million.