Since I can remember, I have wondered what my future self would choose for a career. As a kid, I wanted to be an NFL player, then an astronaut. Up until recently, I wanted to become a rock star.
Fortunately, many great teachers showed me the power and possibility of STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) fields.
In eighth grade I learned I could program a robot to grab a can of soda. In ninth grade I learned I could design and create a Rubik’s Cube with a 3D printer, and last year I learned I could code an app to survey my classmates about their favorite baseball teams.
These experiences helped me recognize the infinite ways I could pursue a fulfilling career in a STEM field. While I have not fully made up my mind about my ultimate career pathway, I plan to pursue aerospace or software engineering this fall at Brigham Young University, where I will take my exploration and learning further.
Recently, I was among the 46 graduating high school seniors in Washington state, and about 300 nationwide, participating in the national STEM Signing Day, presented by Boeing. The event honors seniors who choose to pursue STEM education at technical programs, and two- and four- year colleges and universities.
Like signing days for athletes, we each signed a letter of intent to pursue our STEM goals after high school. Receiving this recognition from a big company for my hard work and my decision to pursue STEM feels empowering and exciting as I prepare for the next step in my education and future career.
I feel a sense of hope to be part of the next generation of STEM thinkers and doers in Washington. My fellow honorees will pursue degrees, certificates, and apprenticeships in diverse fields like aviation maintenance, chemistry, computer science, environmental science, medicine, nuclear engineering and more. Whether students plan to keep airplanes running smoothly or improve people’s health through medical care, our communities need our innovation and entrepreneurship to keep Washington’s economy strong.
Companies in Washington state are ready to hire in many high-demand fields, like health care, data analytics, cyber security, carpentry, marketing and more. In 2022, employers added about 115,000 new jobs in our state. Most of these jobs require education or training after high school, which is part of the reason I am choosing to continue to college. I know my career opportunities and the chance to earn enough money to comfortably support myself depend on more education.
Unfortunately, not enough Washington students are pursuing college and career training programs after high school. Washington’s community colleges and four-year universities provide all kinds of learning options, and our state offers one of the nation’s most generous financial aid programs. I hope more students will take advantage of both.
For any student concerned about what they will make of their lives, know that there are limitless pathways in STEM that lead to successful careers and a feeling of contentment, and your work can improve the world, even in some small way.
I choose STEM not because I was told to but because I am excited about the possibility of what I can accomplish.