My name is Joey Lawrence and I’m bringing surfing to the Yakima Valley. Despite adjectives like “nightmare” and “monstrosity” used in a recent Yakima Herald-Republic opinion column, I promise I’m no bogeyman. If you’d like to find out, come down to the Bale Breaker Taproom, where I will gladly serve you beers and answer all your questions about the park.

I wanted to explain, in my own words, why the current location was determined, the steps taken to inform, include and present information to residents close to the project, the expansive geotechnical and water studies done, the careful attention to the design of the park, and finally respond to the traffic concerns. More information is available at www.surfbarreled.com.

Our North Star was a survey from SurfRider magazine asking how surfers choose their next destination. The answer: “A pristine natural environment.” We’re building an artificial wave in the desert, not exactly natural, but the message was clear: Our market wants a unique destination that’s hard to replicate, i.e. not next to major freeways. And to those thinking, what market? We have surfers already — we just call them skiers and snowboarders.

So, I hunted. Crisscrossing the Lower Valley, Yakama Nation, Konnowac Pass, etc., for years searching for the right piece of property, with the right view. So many pieces of property were investigated that Yakima County Planning said no more meetings until an application was submitted. Three years into the property search, we were introduced to the parcels currently under consideration. After thorough investigations into water, traffic, environmental, etc., the property ticked all the boxes. Not exactly the “quick buck” we’ve been accused of trying to make.

We understood some in the neighborhood wouldn’t be enthusiastic about the idea and, in September of 2020, sent letters to every household on Saint Hilaire, Norman, and Hi Valley View, between Mieras and Roza Hill, asking for an audience to explain our plan to execute this dream, without infringing on them. Some took us up on the offer, some didn’t. Those who did either became neutral to the project or supported. The opinion piece on March 24 mentions people showed up by the dozens to protest … what about the other 100 people who were there to support? We had people who lived nearby, including the only property that we share a border with, speak in favor. The notion that we are trying to steamroll an entire neighborhood is patently false.

During the design phase, we took steps to make this project as minimally impactful as possible. It starts with water. We reached a deal with the farm operating to our south, which has been using ground water to supply more than 100 acres of orchards for decades, to stop growing the necessary acres to accommodate our usage. This means NO NEW WATER IS COMING OUT OF THE GROUND — and the new wells will be metered and publicly available, so you can check if you don’t believe us. While we understand the struggles of some in the area to find reliable water veins, we believe if the area didn’t have any complaints about the current farm water usage, we don’t see how they can take issue with our usage, because the sum total is the same.

An entire 40-acre parcel buffers us from our nearest neighbor, putting most houses more than half a mile away from the park. A half mile. Our tallest building will be our corrugated entrance barn, with the rest of our structures following the same theme. We are not building Silverwood or a Great Wolf Lodge — our concept is a summer ski resort. On the traffic, we do understand it will increase but the 120 cars/hour that is quoted is our peak day-peak hour estimates — a Saturday afternoon in August — not all day, every day. We used maximum estimates to ensure infrastructure could handle us at our busiest — with a service level A maintained for all intersections after our impact had been included. More cars on the road may inconvenience the neighbors, but that is a far cry from diminishing quality of life.

We have worked hard to create an attraction that minimizes any impact. So much so our environmental review, which considers effects on surrounding neighbors, found a “Determination of Non-Significance,” which means any impact that the neighborhood might feel is not significant enough to warrant a modification in our plans.

We are proud of our holistic approach and hope your readers, and the entire valley, can take pride in Barreled.