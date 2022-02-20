If you have a loved one with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Washington, there’s a good chance that the Supported Living direct support professional providing them care is earning less than the new server at your favorite local breakfast spot.
Fortunately, our Legislature has a chance right now to better invest in Supported Living, a foundational model of long-term care that makes it possible for clients to live in their own homes.
I have lived in Yakima my entire life and I love my older brother, who is developmentally disabled. My brother requires an individual support plan so that he has what he needs to live a full life in his own home. I decided to become a direct support professional in 2010 because I saw how much my brother benefited from the level of support that is only possible when offered with compassion and consistency.
More than 99% of Supported Living clients rely on Medicaid, so I knew I wasn’t signing up for Wall Street riches. But while I am grateful to wake up every day and go to work knowing that I am part of a workforce of 12,000 people providing care for 4,600 clients, I am frustrated that our state has allowed our wages to fall so far behind our peers in other states.
At 46th, Washington is almost dead last when measuring the gap between a state minimum wage and the median wage for direct support professionals.
A typical home serves three clients and relies on 10 direct support professionals to provide support in three shifts in what is often round-the-clock care. It can be difficult work and it isn’t a good fit for everyone — but the historically low wages are making this difficulty unsustainable and leading to a near 50% turnover among my colleagues.
High turnover means that clients are constantly having to become comfortable with new faces, an unnecessary and disruptive experience — my brother frequently has to adjust to new people, which undermines his consistency of care.
Since Supported Living relies almost entirely on Medicaid funding to provide care, wages cannot be adjusted without an additional investment by the Legislature, which is why the starting wage for direct support professionals has fallen from 23.7% above minimum wage to today just 5% above minimum wage.
Whether I am helping a client bathe, fill their prescriptions, get to the dentist or just cook a simple homemade meal, I know I am helping my clients live a full life.
I want everyone to have the security of relying on that kind of consistent care and by helping retain direct support professionals during this hypercompetitive hiring environment we are in, we will be investing in that stability for our loved ones.
I don’t get my hair or my nails done. I’m not asking for Wall Street riches. I love my job, but I’m hoping that state leaders this year will catch up on some lost ground in the work to invest in long-term care in Washington.