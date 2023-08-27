As we celebrate another Primary Election Day — yet another opportunity to celebrate the promise of our democracy — it’s hard to escape the reality that the very real, existential threats to our democracy are greater than they ever have been. Elected officials and candidates spread misinformation to undermine the outcomes of elections. People of color continue to be disenfranchised. And stagnant electoral systems continue to reproduce inequitable, racist outcomes.
From school board to city council elections, we’ve been defending our democracy and protecting voting rights here at home and across Eastern Washington. Fortunately, this summer has been critical for bulwarking our democracy in the courts.
Last month, the Washington State Supreme Court ruled on Portugal v. Franklin County, safeguarding voters from discrimination here in Washington. Not only did the ruling protect voting rights — it set a powerful precedent allowing electoral system changes to invigorate and fulfill the promise of our democracy.
This ruling emphasizes our legislative protections and illuminates a path toward bold solutions that transform our electoral systems, building, finally, toward a more equitable democracy for all.
This came on the heels of the U.S. Supreme Court keeping together the battered-but-not-destroyed federal Voting Rights Act (VRA) — one of the most important pieces of legislation and a crowning jewel of the 1960s Civil Rights movement. They heard two cases that threatened to eradicate the last vestiges of the VRA.
Ironically, it is this same court that sliced and diced the VRA to near extinction over the last decade. A 2014 lawsuit filed against the city of Yakima was the last case in the country to utilize a fully-operational VRA — which is what led to a currently districted City Council and the election of the city’s first Latino council members. SCOTUS commitment to undermining the VRA over the last decade is why our Legislature passed the Washington Voting Rights Act (WVRA) in 2018 to, similarly, provide voters of color remedies to the manipulation of our voting rights laws.
Even at full capacity, however, neither the state nor federal VRA prevented discrimination. Instead, it provided pathways to remedy rights that were infringed upon. Most people don’t have access to these remedies. Court battles are long and expensive, and we have jobs, doctor bills, and families to care for. Everyday life is hard enough. And our ability to influence our democracy shouldn’t be one more difficulty to add to the list of difficulties.
The VRA case in Yakima is the history lesson the Wenatchee School District board members took notes on when it announced a new electoral system that gives Latinos equal voice in their local democracy. To avoid potential state VRA violations, the board formally adopted a resolution to change the electoral system to a district-based voting system with four director districts with one at-large position.
They learned about the potential state VRA violations because community members organized after years and decades of not being heard. A motivated handful of us kept paying attention. We looked through election records, counted board members and tabulated votes. Did you know there are 87,525 local governments in the U.S. — counting county, municipal, school district and special purpose elected boards that oversee utilities, fire and police departments, libraries and more? It is virtually impossible to organize that much, review that many documents and file that many lawsuits — where there are even voting rights protections to file those lawsuits.
There’s a better way. We can actually produce a more equitable democracy if we change the structure of our electoral systems, not just protect our civil rights. That’s the lesson from Wenatchee last year and Yakima nearly a decade ago.
Ranked Choice Voting (RCV) is gaining popularity all across the country. From Alaska to New York City, voters across the political spectrum are recognizing that it is an intuitive, improved method of electing politicians. And we should push it further. We shouldn’t be afraid to try electoral systems that get at structural inequities, like Proportional Representation, which places around the world have implemented to great success.
Now is the time to approach our democracy not as a stagnant fossil but as George Washington called it “the last great experiment.” Our Legislature has reaffirmed its commitment to fair voting access through continued voter protection legislation. Our state Supreme Court has opened the door to different kinds of electoral systems. Now it is time to roll up our sleeves and start building our more equitable democracy.