Heather Villanueva is the deputy director of More Equitable Democracy and has over 10 years of experience in multi-ethnic coalition building, community organizing, legislative advocacy and civic engagement. Kenia Peregrino is the statewide coordinator for Washington for Equitable Representation, a multiracial coalition working to achieve equitable representation through proportional ranked-choice voting and other democracy reforms. She lives in Yakima, where she grew up, graduated from Yakima Valley College and became a community organizer.