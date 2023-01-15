Our communities, and the elected officials who create policies that support them, are in one of the most unique times in recent history.
Even as we move past the pandemic, employers are struggling to find qualified candidates to fill vacant jobs. There are significant openings at local businesses and in critical industries like health care, education, manufacturing and food processing.
Likewise, many potential workers are finding it difficult to return to the labor force due to lack of child care, inflation, the rising cost of housing, and the increase in the overall cost of living. Additionally, many job seekers may not know how to access the many job training and other programs that prepare them for careers in their area.
These challenging moments also give way to great opportunities. And, our Local Workforce Development Boards (Local Boards) are ready and able to capitalize on the opportunities to invest in poverty prevention and business support and navigation efforts to move Washingtonians into good-paying careers.
Washington’s 12 Local Boards, located in every region of the state, are an important piece of the workforce development solution. They serve nearly 80,000 individuals annually and help nearly 20,000 businesses fill vacant positions.
This year, in working with the governor’s office, the state Workforce Training and Education Coordinating Board and the state Employment Security Department, we are supporting a strategic, ongoing state investment in an expanded Economic Security for All (EcSA) program outlined in the governor’s budget.
Not only do we support the original EcSA program and its request for increased funding to help our most vulnerable and marginalized residents move out of poverty, but we also support the $13.8 million request for EcSA expansion as a way to keep those residents out of the cycle of poverty.
EcSA expansion investments will provide responsive funding to bring local solutions directly to job seekers and businesses. This fund will:
- Aid in poverty prevention.
- Expand investment in skills-based training.
- Intensify focus on and outreach to at-risk and underserved populations.
- Support earn-to-learn opportunities.
- Expand employer engagement.
The $8 million in EcSA expansion funding in the governor’s budget will fill gaps and we are grateful for his recognition of our success in helping both employers and job seekers move to economic independence. We hope the Legislature will fully fund our budget request of $13.8 million with the understanding that the need for skilled Local Board staff to address the workforce and worker needs is growing.
This proposal, and others like the Job Skills Program, additional EcSA program funding, AmeriCorps investments, community college programming, and so many other workforce systems, Local Boards work with daily will make a difference to so many across our state. We also support the many investments in housing and childcare support. Job seekers cannot enter the workforce if they don’t have stable housing, access to affordable childcare and healthy food.
Together, we can help move Washingtonians into good jobs with family wages and support them as they move to full financial independence. It is an investment that supports families and businesses across our state.
By investing in a local workforce solution like this, legislators can foster economic opportunity for all.
We hope you’ll join us in this landmark effort by Local Boards to serve even more residents and businesses that, together, make for strong and vibrant communities.