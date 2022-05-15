County and statewide election filings will soon be upon us.

Campaign signs will appear at every corner, fence line , yards and beyond. We will be bombarded by media ads of all kinds.

The silly season, as I call it, will soon begin.

While there are several races this year for various offices, I want to comment on our county commissioner races.

While I am retiring at the end of this year, I have had the privilege and honor of representing all the citizens of Yakima County.

The recent lawsuit settlement and reconfiguration of the districts was a contributing factor, but not the main reason. As voters adapt to the changes, my hope is that everyone will focus on the change, the candidates, (filing is May 16-20), and make well studied, informed decisions when they cast their votes.

The position of commissioner is not a part-time job. Actually, it is more than full time on many occasions.

When I came into office in January of 2017, the day-to-day was pretty much routine, everyday operational county issues were the norm. I was assigned some 16-plus committees, as were the other two commissioners, to serve on, mostly as an ex-officio, representing the county. We, the commissioners, met every week to report to the others our previous week’s activities. That aspect has resumed with our Monday and Friday morning study sessions.

Then everything changed.

Keeping the county running in the emergency situation became my total focus. I woke up every morning, wondering what the hell would go wrong that day. With the excellent teamwork of everyone throughout the county, we managed to take care of the day-to-day without laying anyone off, with the exception of the reduction in the Department of Corrections staffing due to loss of contracts with other jurisdictions that canceled their prisoner contracts with us due to COVID-19.

It has been a very trying time, as the average turnover in commissioners is about one to two every election cycle throughout the state. To date, I have served with six.

It is very important that the new and returning commissioners be focused 100% on their elected positions and that the voters take the time to learn about every candidate.

Of all the duties, managing the county budget is by far the most important. My concern — my fear — is that the county will see a downturn in the economy to the point it will affect the number of jobs the county can support. Hopefully, though, I will be wrong on this point.

Voters: Please, please learn all you can about the candidates, new and returning, and the new configuration of the districts before you cast your vote.

Thank you.