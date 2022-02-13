It was uplifting to read “Finding that Sweet Spot,” Feb. 2 about how residents, families and staff at long-term care homes have been coping during the pandemic. Blossom Place and many other facilities are doing a good job under difficult circumstances.
No population was more harmed by COVID than residents and staff of long-term care, accounting for between 35-40% of all deaths. The statistics are shocking, but they don’t describe the real-life impacts on us. As a resident in a long-term care home, I can attest that we continue to be subjects of a twin pandemic: COVID infection and prolonged isolation, which itself is causing a decline in physical and emotional health, and even death.
It’s been said that some residents have been treated like prisoners, locked in their rooms alone for months at a time, and it’s true. This happened not just in the early days of the pandemic; it’s still happening. When there’s a COVID positive employee or resident, instead of isolating and quarantining that person, facilities often go back into lock-down, barring visitors and strictly limiting resident in-house contact.
One of the best ways to protect residents is to ensure they are not cut off from family, especially when there’s short staffing, which is happening in so many long-term care homes.
Families and other visitors often provide hours of informal caregiving. As important as the extra love that family members can provide, is the ability to put eyes and ears inside facilities to advocate for residents’ rights, identify and address potential neglect and abuse, and resolve problems that residents can’t resolve on their own.
Residents of long-term care homes have a right to visitation, and that right is protected by law. Our state went a step further last year when they passed a law that allows every resident of long-term care to designate an “Essential Support Person.” Essential Support Persons must be allowed into the facility to visit anytime, even during lockdowns. The problem is a lot of facility managers are still not aware of this new support. Even residents are often unaware of their rights or face crushing challenges when they fight for them.
I have unfortunately experienced what life is like when you live in a facility that does not prioritize residents’ rights and quality of care. When you live in that kind of place, you are literally a sitting duck — verbal threats, ultimatums, and even discharge in retaliation for speaking up to advocate for yourself or other residents.
I count myself as fortunate to be living now in a facility where “a culture of trust and respect” and “quality that is obvious” are two of the core values and it shows. They are always looking out for my well-being, whether it’s helping me with my mobility cart, bringing books between Library Outreach pick-up/deliveries, or talking about shared interests.
I am also fortunate to be a lifelong Yakima resident with family and friends nearby. Many residents of long-term care homes aren’t as lucky.
They may not be capable of speaking up when they don’t receive their medication on time, are given food they can’t eat, or when facing an involuntary eviction on unfounded grounds. Visitation is tremendously important, not only from family but also from independent advocates for residents’ rights.
The Washington State Long Term Care Ombudsman Program provides critical support to residents. The program relies on trained volunteers who visit residents inside long-term care facilities, checking in on how we are doing, flagging incidents of poor quality of care, violations of residents’ rights, or resolving complaints.
They can be the voice for residents who too often just don’t have one.
Ombuds resolve over 90% of the complaints received, ensuring the rights of residents are being upheld.
All ombuds are trained in infection control, issues in aging, mental health, dementia and disability. The certification training, provided at no cost, covers regulations, complaint investigation, interview protocols, cultural competency, advocacy, ombudsman ethics, and the rights of residents. Volunteers and staff meet monthly for continued training and support.
From 2019 to 2021, because of the pandemic lockdown, consultations with residents plummeted from 41,000 to 13,000. Cases received were half the norm because residents did not have access to their ombuds advocates.
Now with protective measures in place, the ombudsman program is seeking volunteers in every community. Residents of long-term care and nursing homes in the Yakima area need you. Consider becoming a volunteer ombudsman to stay connected to your neighbors who live in long-term care and a way to give back to your community.
Visit www.waombudsman.org/volunteer or call 1-800-562-6028 to learn how you can become an advocate for residents of long-term care homes.