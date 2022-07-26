In an effort to ensure fairness, letters to the editor pertaining to the Aug. 2 primary election must be received by 5 p.m. Thursday, July 28.
All accepted election-related letters will be published in our pages or on our website by Sunday, July 31.
Our usual letter-writing guidelines still apply:
- Letters must be 200 words or fewer. Letters of up to 500 words will appear only online at yakimaherald.com.
- Writers are limited to one published letter per calendar month. Writers must include their street address and daytime phone number for verification. Only the writer’s name and town will be published.
- All letters may be edited for grammar, clarity and accuracy.
- We will not print form letters, libelous letters, business promotions or personal disputes, poetry, open letters, letters espousing religious views without reference to a current issue, or letters considered in poor taste.
- Letters reflect the opinion of the writer. The Yakima Herald-Republic cannot verify the accuracy of all statements made in letters.
- Preference is given to writers within our circulation area.
Email: opinion@yakimaherald.com (Do not send attachments.)
Mail: To the Editor, P.O. Box 9668, Yakima WA 98909
Fax: 509-695-0794 (Clearly label as “Letter to the Editor.”)