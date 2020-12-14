The following editorial originally appeared in the Idaho Press:
What we saw in Boise on Tuesday night was a disgrace. Dissenters of public health orders crossed the line in targeting health board members’ homes.
Board members hold the heavy responsibility of guiding our communities through a health crisis — a weight that state leaders should be carrying, but instead have placed on the shoulders of local officials. Health board and school board members are not grabbing for power. They are not exaggerating the problem of COVID-19 — we’ve heard over and over from Treasure Valley doctors about how serious the situation is. These leaders deserve the respect to be able to govern without feeling threatened, even from those who disagree.
We support robust debate, freedom of expression through protest, and engagement with local politics. You could even say such involvement is patriotic. But targeting the homes of your leaders and holding protests so raucous that our democratic republic can’t function doesn’t make you a patriot. It makes you a bully.
What does it say about our community that a health board member on Tuesday had to rush out of a meeting because protesters were outside her house?
“I wasn’t actually inside the house: I was calling in from my office at the Ada County Courthouse,” board member Diana Lachiondo said in a tweet Wednesday. “But my two young sons and my mother (who was out taking our dog on a short walk) were. And as many of you saw last night, my son called me in tears at the beginning of the meeting.”
Another board member said protesters were outside his home, and the situation was “not under control,” according to Idaho Press reporting. Boise Police confirmed Tuesday night that at least three board members’ homes were targets of protests. One person was arrested and charged with trespassing at the Central District Health facility Tuesday, and police are securing warrants for the arrests of some of the people who protested at board members’ homes, on charges of disturbing the peace in the neighborhood, the department said in a news release Tuesday.
For months, we’ve watched as local leaders — health boards especially — have been hung out to dry on the COVID-19 response. We just saw on Tuesday night another West Ada school board member resign under the community pressure and pushback to the board’s pandemic-related decisions.
Gov. Brad Little released a statement following Tuesday’s protests, “The actions of protestors at the private residences of public officials is reprehensible. It is nothing more than a bullying tactic that seeks to silence. Our right to free speech should not be used to intimidate and scare others. There is no place for this behavior in Idaho. I urge calm among Idahoans so we can get through the pandemic together, stronger.”
Governor, you are one of the few people with the power to take the heat off local leaders. We are urging you to step up and be the leader that Idaho needs right now. Punting critical community decisions to locally elected officials clearly isn’t getting the job done.
For most people, when they become public servants they do it for the people of Idaho — at a great cost to their families, their privacy and obviously to their personal safety. School board members aren’t paid for their time and crucial leadership. When dissenters target the homes of our public servants, intimidating their families and neighbors, the best and the brightest will be discouraged from serving.
It is already happening when you see so many highly qualified and bright people avoid public service, or leave it. That’s not how it’s always been in our country, and our country’s future is at stake if this downward spiral continues.