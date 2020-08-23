This editorial originally appeared in the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin:
The most accurate definition of “public servant,” whether in a dictionary or online, would have to include a photo of Slade Gorton.
Gorton, who died Wednesday at the age of 92, spent his life in service to the people of Washington state as a U.S. senator, state attorney general, state legislator and a true statesman.
Gorton visited Walla Walla many times as he had personal and political connections to several residents in the Valley. He was also, on occasion, a speaker at Whitman College.
Gorton, a Republican, was highly respected throughout the nation — and especially in the Senate — for his intellectual and analytical approach to issues. His mind was not clouded by partisan ideology.
Gorton’s approach put the nation above politics. As a result, he was respected by Democrats as well as Republicans throughout his political career.
“Slade was the person who could somehow find a way to communicate and find common ground,” said Tom Daschle, a Democrat who represented South Dakota in the U.S. Senate. “He was indispensable, he had an enormous ability to keep us focused on the most important thing.
“I only wish there were a few more Slade Gortons in the Senate right now, we need them, we need people who can communicate and are willing to compromise and be conciliatory and build consensus to get things done.”
Daschle’s words are not hyperbole. Gorton’s focus always seemed to be on doing what was best for the people, Washington state and the nation.
Gorton defeated a political legend, Democrat Warren “Maggie” Magnuson, to win a seat in the U.S. Senate in 1980. Gorton then lost to Democrat Brock Adams, only to run again — and win — two years later. He served two more terms in the Senate.
Gorton didn’t have any quit in him.
Gorton was one of several young, moderate Republicans in the late 1950s — such as his friend and three-term governor and former U.S. senator, Dan Evans, and former congressman and lieutenant governor, Joel Pritchard — who shaped Washington state with their pragmatic approach to government and politics.
Gorton remained pragmatic throughout his time in political office — and long after. He was frequently called on to serve, including on the 9/11 Commission following the 2001 terrorist attacks on America.
State historian John Hughes, who wrote Gorton’s biography for the state archives, described Gorton as “a man who (did) not suffer fools gladly.”
“There’s this daunting intellect that can spot BS at a hundred paces,” Hughes said.
Gorton earned his reputation as political giant in Washington state by serving the people.