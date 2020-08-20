This editorial originally appeared in the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin:
Is it possible that the radioactive waste at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation will actually be cleaned up?
Some real hope — as in the actual completion of a radioactive waste treatment plant — was on display last week.
U.S. Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette, as well as U.S. Reps. Cathy McMorris Rodgers and Dan Newhouse, were at Hanford for the ribbon cutting for a major facility in the $17 billion vitrification plant, which turns nuclear waste into inert glass rods.
This project has been under construction for 18 years, as in nearly two decades. It seemed it would never come to fruition.
Yet, the Department of Energy is now poised to finally begin treating some of the 56 million gallons of toxic waste in underground tanks — some of which are leaking — at Hanford.
The centerpiece of Hanford cleanup is the 65-acre Waste Treatment Plant campus, and the Analytical Laboratory is the first major facility to complete construction, according to the Tri-City Herald newspaper.
“We’re getting it done,” said Paul Dabbar, the Department of Energy’s under secretary for science.
“We will be processing tank waste at Hanford ...,” he told the Herald. “I think that’s a monumental step for this community.”
And, by the way, for Eastern Washington and the Walla Walla Valley, which is only about an hour away by car.
Frankly, it’s about time there was visible progress.
The state of Washington and its congressional delegation, Republican and Democrat, have been harping at federal officials for decades to make good on promises to clean up the lethal waste the U.S. government left behind from making plutonium for the first atomic bomb dropped on Japan to end World War II.
It remains the federal government’s responsibility to clean up 56 million gallons of radioactive nuclear waste. The waste is stored in 177 steel tanks (142 designed with only a single wall, and 67 of which have confirmed leaks) and is buried near the Columbia River.
Generally, ribbon cutting ceremonies are just show, but in this case — with actual cleanup work set to begin — it feels like real progress has been made.