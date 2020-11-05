The nights are cool and I’m a fool,
Each star’s a pool of water ... cool water.
But with the dawn, I’ll wake and yawn
And carry on to water.
Cool clear, water.
— Lyrics from “Cool Water,” written by Bob Nolan
If the Sons of the Pioneers were still wandering in the desert like they feigned in 1941 when they were the first to record “Cool Water,” they would be wise to head to Yakima, turn on the tap and drink their fill.
What they’d get is water that is cool, clear … and award-winning. The city learned recently that it was one of eight cities in Washington to receive the Gold Award from the state Department of Health’s Office of Drinking Water for meeting or exceeding several standards.
“Achieving consistently high drinking water quality like this is the mark of a highly dedicated and skilled water department staff,” said Mike Means, Office of Drinking Water director, in a letter to city staff members.
Most of Yakima’s drinking water comes from the Naches River. The city also has four wells that supplement the Naches River supply.
A statewide award for clean drinking water is an accomplishment worthy of celebration. Well done, city water employees (pun intended).
It’s also an accomplishment worthy of publication. So says the City Council, which is considering a public education campaign to encourage residents to drink its clean and fluoridated tap water.
We like this idea for a number of reasons. First of all, it could be a money-saver for Yakima families that routinely purchase shrink-wrapped cases of bottled water instead of drinking from the tap. Another big plus is that the more we drink from the tap, the fewer of those plastic bottles will make their way into landfills, as most local recycling centers don’t accept plastic bottles.
“When they buy bottled water, they pay twice — first to the retailer and then the cost of getting rid of the plastic bottles, which are filling up our landfill, increasing our solid waste disposal fees, and in every way creating unnecessary waste,” City Councilmember Kay Funk said during a recent council meeting in which the PR campaign was discussed.
And let’s face it. You probably don’t drink enough water. If you have access to Yakima’s city water, you no longer have an excuse.
The council was unanimous in its desire to explore a public education campaign, but not before the issue of cost came up. With this in mind, we suggest starting small and in-house (another council member noted that the city provides bottled water for some employees) and perhaps seeking sponsorships for such a campaign.
For those who like to shop local and are concerned about the environment — but like to have water handy while on the go — consider reusable containers such as aluminum bottles made in Union Gap by Liberty Works, which touts itself as “one of the last metal water bottle manufacturers in America.”
However it’s consumed, know that the city works hard and is proud to provide its residents with A-1 H20.
A 2010 survey of the Western Writers of America listed “Cool Water” No. 3 on its list of the Top 100 Western Songs of all time (Behind “Ghost Riders in the Sky” and “El Paso”). It’s been recorded by an all-star string of artists, including Hank Williams, Bing Crosby and the Andrews Sisters, Marty Robbins, Slim Whitman, Burl Ives, Johnny Cash — even 1960s heartthrob Tom Jones and iconic rock band Fleetwood Mac, proving that one can never have too much cool, clear water.
Yakima residents, you’re fortunate. Drink up, for your health, your pocketbook and the environment.