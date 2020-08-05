The recent COVID-19-related death of a Department of Corrections officer is a dark reminder of Yakima County’s struggles to contain the highly contagious disease.
However, we are finally seeing some light.
For weeks on end, Yakima County was the poster child for how not to contain a rapidly spreading virus that so far has infected at least 4% of county residents and killed nearly 200. At one point, Yakima County had the highest rate of cases on the West Coast. Our high rate was largely attributed to outbreaks at several long-term care facilities and to the high number of essential jobs — 63% in Yakima County compared with 54% statewide. Also, mask-wearing was slow to catch on for many Valley residents.
The county jail was a particularly hot spot for the virus, with as many as 130 inmates and 34 corrections officers infected at the height of the outbreak. Health and safety were also the subject of labor conflicts at several fruit packing plants and warehouses.
But it would appear that, at least for now, the tide has shifted here. The report from the Yakima Health District on Monday — 42 new cases and no deaths — was the ninth consecutive day with fewer than 100 new cases reported in the county, a substantial improvement from earlier in the summer when triple-digit reports were common — 200 or more on occasion.
We also learned that a statewide situation report issued Friday noted that Yakima County’s new
daily cases have been decreasing since June 8 — weeks before Gov. Jay Inslee’s “No mask, no service” order June 26 prohibiting businesses
from offering service to those who aren’t wearing a mask.
Unfortunately, other parts of the state are trending the wrong way, and Inslee has placed on hold any advances statewide for counties hoping to move on to the next stage of the reopening plan.
The local trend is especially pertinent in the wake of the county’s recent entry into modified Phase 1 of the state’s reopening plan, which allows more retail and personal service activity and outdoor dining with restrictions. There are more things to do and places to go now — which means more chances to make poor decisions such as ignoring social distancing and the wearing of masks and gathering outside the confines of families. Our positive trend can easily be reversed should Yakima County residents revert to bad habits and quit following health guidelines.
Let’s hope this doesn’t happen. So far, well done, Yakima County denizens. Keep it up. The person standing 6 feet ahead of you in line at the grocery store thanks you for your efforts, as does every health care professional up and down the Valley.
Perhaps no one is more grateful for the
optimistic trend than providers and other
personnel at the county’s three hospitals, which have seen a substantial decline in COVID-19 patients over the past few weeks. From a high of nearly 20% of hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients in late June — the highest percentage statewide — county hospitals had reduced that number to below the state benchmark of 10% as of late July.
Meanwhile, it appears that the Yakima County jail also has passed its peak. As of late last week, seven inmates and 12 officers were infected and all other previously infected people had recovered — with one glaring exception.
Officer Dan Oaks was a 15-year veteran of the Yakima County Department of Corrections. He died Saturday after being hospitalized with COVID-19. Survivors include his wife and two children.
While we enjoy our guarded optimism right now regarding the pandemic’s trends in the Yakima Valley, we mourn the loss of Oaks, “an exemplary officer and public servant,” according to Corrections Department Director Ed Campbell. May he serve to remind us all that this disease is voracious and stubborn and that this is no time for complacency.
Mask up, wash up, avoid crowds and be diligent, Yakima County. It will take nothing less to keep this beast under control. Phase 2 of the state’s reopening plan has long been just a mirage in the distance as COVID-19 ravaged the Valley for months, but the recent numbers indicate that we can do it. The state would like to see fewer than 25 cases per 100,000 people for a two-week stretch as one of the criteria for reopening. For Yakima County, population roughly 250,000, that is about 63 or fewer new cases over two weeks.
Now, if those other derelict counties can get their numbers under control …