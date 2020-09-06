Yakima County’s mask-wearing rate has been steadily climbing, from a dismal 35% in late May, to 65% in June and reaching a peak of 95% as of mid-July.
Meanwhile, new cases of COVID-19 have dropped substantially. Within three months, the rate has gone from 753.3 cases per 100,000 population over a two-week period, to 158.2 per 100,000 as of Aug. 25. This is not a coincidence.
The county is comfortably meeting two of the four metrics (percentage of occupied licensed beds, percentage of beds occupied by COVID-19 patients) established by state officials to help determine promotion from phase to phase within Washington’s Safe Start program. The other metrics — the aforementioned rate of new cases of COVID-19 and the percentage of positive tests over a week — are considerably higher than the target numbers despite recent progress; the desired infection rate is 25 per 100,000 population, for example. But this is understandable given that more than 60% of the county’s workforce is deemed essential, along with high numbers of workers in agriculture and food processing.
As the state, nation and globe wage war against this pandemic, Yakima County’s progress — which has caught the attention of Gov. Jay Inslee — is remarkable. Many other counties that have met only the same two metrics as Yakima County have been promoted to Phase 2. Perhaps we’re not ready for a full-fledged promotion yet, but at the very least, it’s time we had more freedoms.
Many Phase 2 activities have been permitted as part of Yakima County’s modified Phase 1 status, including limited-capacity indoor dining and church services, outdoor fitness classes, library curbside pickup, and more relaxed rules for small social gatherings. Additional allowable activities should involve an increase in the variety of businesses and services available to the public, including fitness centers and gyms such as YMCA sites.
“Fitness centers throughout the state are open under Phase 2 guidelines and are operating safely,” state Rep. Jeremie Dufault of Selah wrote to the state Department of Health recently. Local fitness centers, he noted, “are fully prepared to institute all the necessary steps to provide protections while allowing members to use the facilities.”
An increase in activities for Yakima County would also present an opportunity to clear away the confusion for local agritourism farmers — those who host U-pick fields and orchards and offer pumpkin patches, corn mazes and the like. These farmers have been operating as essential service providers since the outbreak but no longer have that assurance since the Governor’s Office issued an agritourism proclamation Aug. 20 and updated it just days later.
The updated proclamation — issued well into the harvest and just weeks before busy, traditional fall activities such as pumpkin patches begin — gave clear and consistent agritourism safety guidelines for farms within counties in Phases 2 and 3. Not a word, however, was said about modified Phase 1 counties such as Yakima, Benton and Franklin. We phoned three local U-pick farmers recently to ask if they were allowed to continue their U-pick operations, and the answers were the same: “I don’t know.”
Finally, on Friday state Secretary of Health John Wiesman removed some of the doubt with a good-news, bad-news announcement: U-pick operations and related indoor retail and food service activities will be allowed effective immediately under modified Phase 1, but not other agritourism activities. While this change will be much appreciated among Valley U-pick farmers, those who have been planning and growing their pumpkin patches and corn mazes remain in limbo. They now must wait and hope that approval arrives before it’s too late.
Local farm owners recently told the Herald-Republic that U-pick and other activities the state considered agritourism are deeply tied to retail operations. “People don’t come here to buy the fruit, they come here to pick the fruit,” one operator said. “They could go to the supermarket if they wanted to do that. They are coming because they get to go out and choose their own produce and take them off the tree.”
Why, the farmer asked, is it that a customer can purchase fruit in an enclosed grocery store but cannot pick fresh fruit outdoors? Inconsistencies such as this have plagued the Safe Start program from the beginning. From one week to the next, various activities and business ventures have been banned and then approved. Outdoor recreation and construction are two glaring examples.
Besides unfavorable metrics numbers, Yakima County faces the obstacle of group identity in its quest for additional activities. For now, state health officials are treating the five modified Phase 1 counties as cohorts, meaning any changes (or lack thereof) would apply to all five counties.
Yakima County Commissioner Vicki Baker, in championing a promotion to Phase 2, wrote in a recent email: “The simplest decision from the state would be to separate Yakima County from the others stuck in modified Phase 1 and simply advance us to Phase 2 guidance.” While we admire her efforts, the numbers do suggest that Yakima County isn’t quite there yet. But we see no reason not to increase retail opportunities and let locals spend an hour or two on the treadmills and rowing machines at local fitness centers, as these sites have proved capable of setting and following safety guidelines in counties across the state.
We’re getting closer to Phase 2, and our progress is measurable and substantial. For now, though, we’ll settle for more freedoms — a remodified modified Phase 1 if you will.
Just remember: Mask-wearing, hand-washing and social distancing are largely what got us this far. Now is not the time to relax.