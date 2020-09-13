The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic changed almost all the rules. Commerce has been limited, additional health guidelines and restrictions are in place everywhere — even the protocols for visits to restaurants, churches and gyms have been dramatically altered. The new normal is that nothing is normal.
This includes government meetings that are open to the public, such as those hosted by the Yakima City Council, which has been livestreaming its regular meetings for months rather than gathering in Council Chambers.
On the agenda for the council’s Tuesday meeting: A discussion on options for bringing back a public comment period. In-person public comments were suspended after virus-related restrictions took effect in the spring. And while many other city councils across the state have allowed public comment via telephone, videoconference methods or email, Yakima residents have been given no such options.
It’s time for this to change. The pandemic isn’t going anywhere soon. The City Council somehow needs to return the option of public comment to the residents it serves. The council should make the procedure streamlined but fair by issuing time limits or a word count, by all means, as long as members of the public — the constituents the council members serve — can share their views in a public setting.
This also goes for any Valley-based public board or council that has temporarily suspended public comment. Don’t put it off. Bring it back.
Options include oral comment through videoconferencing technology or via telephone, comments left on voicemail and then played during videoconferencing, and written comments that are sent to the council by mail or email and then read into the record.
The city of Selah recently adopted a combination of those options, announcing that residents can apply online to either submit a written comment that would be read into the record at council meetings or gain permission to give comments live through the Zoom videoconferencing application. Comments are limited to three minutes, with only 10 people allowed to speak during the public comment portion of a meeting, after which written comments will be read.
Of immediate concern in Yakima is that not all council members are completely on board. Brad Hill mentioned during the most recent City Council meeting that while some prefer the “theater” of in-person public comment during meetings, the best way to get desired results is through email. Kay Funk said she’s concerned with the slow pace of city business and that oral comment could make things worse.
The council did vote 6-0 in favor of discussing the matter Tuesday, which gives us hope. After all, believe it or not, according to the Washington Coalition for Open Government, public bodies such as City Councils are under no statutory obligation to allow public comment at all. Moral obligation, yes. Legal, no.
“Every governing board, city, county, hospital board and district should be using the technology available to us to enable the public to have a chance to comment,” said Toby Nixon, president of WCOG and a Kirkland City Council member. Cities shouldn’t use COVID-19 as an excuse for refusing public remarks, he asserted.
“We can be creative with this … and find a way to engage the public in a way that is beneficial to everyone,” said Yakima City Councilwoman Soneya Lund, who is fine with public comment as long as it’s secure and has a time limit.
We commend Lund’s spirit and cross our fingers that this type of logic wins the day Tuesday. Everyday folks can and do have a lot to say about their town and how it’s being run. It’s only right that public figures who are in charge hear what those folks have to say in a public setting — and that members of the public hear those comments as well.