Secretary of State: Kim Wyman
Of the nine statewide executive posts, Democrats claim seven. One exception is two-term Republican Secretary of State Kim Wyman of Thurston County, who found herself in the role of nationwide vote-by-mail coach this spring. As concerns over the pandemic grew and various state election officials across the country sought resources for extending or implementing mail-in voting, many reached out to Wyman as a trusted source. Most Washingtonians have voted by mail or ballot drop boxes exclusively for 15 years, and Wyman’s office facilitates a smooth and well-respected process.
Her opponent is Democratic state Rep. Gael Tarleton of Seattle, who sees the potential for more election interference from foreign and domestic sources and insists that Wyman isn’t doing enough. “The job has changed,” she contends. Wyman counters that her office works with federal agencies to prepare for any attacks and that procedures are up to date.
Tarleton is a strong candidate with an impressive resume. She’s a former senior defense analyst for the Pentagon, businesswoman, former Port of Seattle commissioner and four-term member of the state House of Representatives. She says Wyman doesn’t do enough to increase voter participation, and she has tried to tie the Republican incumbent to the actions of President Donald Trump, who has challenged the validity of vote-by-mail. Wyman says our state ranks near the top for election security, registration, turnout and outreach. She has a track record of efficiency and innovation and is endorsed by the three previous secretaries of state (all Republicans).
Wyman says she would like a conversation as to whether her post should be nonpartisan. “I believe that the Secretary of State’s Office has to be run in a nonpartisan manner because you have to inspire confidence across the political spectrum, and that’s what I’ve done in the role,” she said. “But I’ve been an election official as a Republican for 20 years.”
Tarleton believes in party affiliation but said she’d go with the will of the people. “We as candidates associate with a party because we believe in their values,” she noted.
If, as Tarleton suggests, more attacks are imminent, it makes more sense to retain the person who has met such challenges in the past and who runs a tight, well-
respected ship than it would to install new blood. Tarleton is qualified for this post, but Wyman knows the job, does it well, and deserves another term in Olympia.
Insurance commissioner: Mike Kreidler
Democrat Mike Kreidler became insurance commissioner in 2001 and has gained reelection four times. He brings not only years of experience to the position, but an eclectic political and professional background: longtime optometrist, a state legislator for 16 years, a single-term congressman and a 20-year member of the Army Reserve, retiring as a lieutenant colonel.
In his interview with the editorial board, he expressed deep concerns over the potential disruption of Washingtonians’ health insurance if the Affordable Care Act were to be gutted or eliminated. He noted that he is fighting to eliminate the use of credit scores in the setting of insurance premiums, saying that the practice disproportionately affects people of less means.
Kreidler has a solid 20-year track record, and voters should give him another four-year term.
His opponent, Republican Chirayu Patel, is a licensed insurance agent who says his status as an autistic savant would help him channel the abilities of former Presidents Reagan and Jefferson if he were elected to lead the Insurance Commissioner’s Office. He is wholly unqualified for the job.