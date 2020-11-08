The pandemic might preclude most large-scale celebratory gatherings, but praise must be paid when it’s due.
In this instance, it’s the Greater Yakima Chamber of Commerce’s annual Ted Robertson Service Award, which recognizes an individual or a group of individuals who have made major contributions to the betterment of the Yakima area.
“Ted Robertson, former publisher of the Yakima-Herald Republic, held a strong belief that good fortune earned in a community should be shared with that community,” says the chamber website. “Ted also believed that we, as a community, ought to find more ways to honor people who distinguish themselves through their community service over and above their chosen profession.”
Kathi Mercy, the 2020 recipient, has been leading her family business, Yakima Theatres, for more than 20 years. Her company, which began in 1912, operates three multiscreen cinemas in Yakima and is involved in commercial development. In addition, Mercy is has also been involved in several community organizations, including the Terrace Heights Improvement Association board, the Yakima Valley Hunt Club board, Junior League and the Yakima YWCA board.
In normal years, the chamber’s community awards ceremony draws several hundred people to the Yakima Convention Center. With COVID-19 still in full swing, Mercy instead was honored during a recent private dinner event. It’s understandable yet still a shame that more people couldn’t share the evening as such a worthy recipient was honored, and we thank her for her service to our community.
The Ted Robertson Community Service Award was established in 1989. Honorees are selected by the chamber’s past board presidents and chairs for leadership, achievements and commitment to the improvement of the community.