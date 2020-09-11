After more than a week of terrifying wildfires across Washington and much of the West Coast, officials are taking inventory. The stories and numbers are unforgettable.
Focusing solely on Washington, one detail stands out, and it’s troubling to say the least: The majority of the fires here are presumed to be human-caused, including the Evans Canyon Fire that has burned nearly 120 square miles and destroyed six homes north of Naches. There was no lightning reported in the Evans Canyon area Aug. 31, the day the blaze broke out.
The state Department of Natural Resources reports that crews have responded to more than 100 fires caused by recreation so far in 2020.
A quick statistical rundown doesn’t begin to capture the drama that has unfolded across the recreational paradise known as the Pacific Northwest. Three days ago, for instance more than 330,000 acres burned in Washington over a 24-hour period. That figure by itself exceeded the entire acreage burned during the 2019 fire season and many other years. As of Wednesday night, 500,000 acres had burned statewide and one death had been reported.
“Because of the scale of these fires, our state’s resources are fully deployed,” Hilary Franz, commissioner of public lands, said Tuesday in a news release. “We are holding nothing back. But that means we must take every possible precaution to prevent new fires from being started.”
Close to home, nearly 1,000 firefighting personnel were battling the Evans Canyon Fire earlier in the week. On Wednesday, that number was down to 361 as containment grew and many crews were reassigned to more pressing blazes that had cropped up across the state. For a while, the fire had threatened to jump the Yakima River, but State Route 821 through the Yakima River Canyon has reopened and evacuation orders have been lifted.
That’s good news, and we offer cheers and a deep thank you to the brave and resourceful firefighters here and across the state, particularly those who took on the Evans Canyon blaze amid rugged terrain, brutal winds and the additional burden of health concerns in the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic — although under the circumstances, we would certainly understand if social distancing on the fire lines wasn’t a big priority.
Additionally, cheers go to those local residents who quickly obeyed evacuation orders or were ready to “go now” and put their homes and property into the laps of firefighting crews — and the gods — should they have heard the Level 3 order to get out. Those orders are not given lightly.
Finally, Valley businesses that volunteered to take care of vandalized vehicles have earned our thanks after three Selah firefighters who spent the night last week working the Evans Canyon Fire returned to find their vehicles’ windows smashed.
While the news is taking a turn toward the positive regarding our local blaze, serious concerns remain. Fires continue to threaten life and property in all parts of Washington, Oregon and California. Locally, we can practically chew the air, and it’s not just smoke from the Evans Canyon Fire that has Yakima Valley air quality suffering.
It should go without saying that residents should avoid outdoor activities for now whenever possible and that nobody — nobody — should be setting any kind of fire. Remember also that fires can spark from the simplest of sources — a lawn mower or a chain saw, perhaps; a barbecue or even driving a vehicle with a hot engine through long, dry grass. Please take every precaution. If you are recreating, assume there’s a burn ban.
Apparently, humans are responsible — irresponsible is probably the better word — for starting many if not most of our wildfires. We assume nothing in regard to their intent until evidence is presented. Regardless, do not become one of them. Take every precaution.