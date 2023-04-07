A few decades ago, the futurists told us that someday soon, technology would transform our lives, allowing unheard-of flexibility in our jobs, our studies — even in our health care.
Unfortunately, it took the desperation of a pandemic that has claimed more than 1.1 million American lives to hasten those wide-eyed predictions into coming true. But now, technology’s long-promised someday is finally here.
It isn’t quite as serene as we’d hoped — quite the contrary. In fact, if anybody could’ve foreseen how many people would fall prey to misinformation and outright lies on social media and deceitful websites, some of us would’ve hauled our computers straight to the dump. And let’s not even talk about the disruption the emergence of artificial intelligence is causing.
Still, the flexibility of online interaction is undeniably welcome.
In a story last weekend, YH-R education reporter Vanessa Ontiveros focused specifically on how remote learning is redefining local schools.
New enrollments, she found, started rising in Yakima Valley districts that offered online classes when the pandemic began, and many of those newer enrollees are sticking around. As a result, local districts are expanding their online offerings to accommodate them.
Unsurprisingly, schools are finding that a number of students — as well as their parents — appreciate that the technology enables them to work at their own pace and set their own hours. Many also like hybrid schedules that mix online and in-person learning choices.
“To be able to offer options where kids get to choose what works best for them, it’s just increasing the probability of that student’s success,” Jacob Davis, principal at the Yakima School District’s Yakima K-8 Virtual School, told Ontiveros.
Exactly.
Virtual classes offer families the chance to reduce daily scheduling stresses — parents who work odd hours, say, or whose jobs require limited travel, now have choices. They might also be able to reduce or eliminate child care costs.
And kids have the chance to arrange classes in ways to take advantage of their own personal peak hours — not everyone’s a morning person, after all — or accommodate extracurricular activities.
This brave new world comes with some caveats, though.
Perhaps the most basic one: Internet access isn’t equal across the Yakima Valley. Some areas suffer with limited broadband, while others enjoy high-speed downloads that allow strong and secure connections.
Efforts are underway to address that, but upgrades can’t come too soon. Opening up educational opportunities is another reason why local officials must keep broadband development at the top of their priority lists.
Another consideration: Virtual studies make it all the more important for parents to be fully engaged with their children’s schooling. At the same time, kids need to be self-disciplined enough to get their work done without a teacher’s constant in-person encouragement.
Easier said than done, but the payoffs make it well worth the effort. Anything that increases the commitment parents and kids make adds to the chances of scholastic success.
Whether the futurists saw it coming exactly like this or not, it’s easy to see that virtual classes are opening new avenues to getting kids educated and on the road to satisfying, productive lives.
As the YSD’s Davis put it: “I think the only limitation that we have is our imagination.”
Hard to imagine where it’ll go next, but you don’t have to be an honor student to see that this is positive progress. However we got here, we’ll take it.
