The following editorial first appeared in the Columbian of Vancouver
Although it is not at the top of health care concerns right now — and although the school year is beginning with remote learning — we remind families that children must be up to date with recommended vaccinations. Even during the coronavirus pandemic, it remains essential to guard against childhood diseases and protect the health of the community.
Changes to state law went into effect Aug. 1 requiring students to have vaccinations against measles, mumps and rubella (MMR); varicella (chickenpox); hepatitis B; diphtheria, tetanus and whooping cough (DTaP); and polio. Previously, families had 30 days from the start of the school year to provide proof of vaccination; now, they must do so at the start of school — even if students are learning from home.
The change is the result of a bill (HB1638) passed by the Legislature in 2019, following two measles outbreaks that infected 87 people in Washington — the state’s highest total in 29 years. The legislation removed personal or philosophical exemptions from immunization requirements, and the penalty for noncompliance is students not being allowed to attend school.
“In Washington state, we believe in our doctors, we believe in our nurses, we believe in our educators, we believe in science and we love our children,” Gov. Jay Inslee said when he signed the bill. “That is why in Washington state, we are against measles.”
We still are against measles, even if COVID-19 is the preeminent public health concern. But data in Washington and across the nation indicate that the pandemic has drawn attention away from the need for common immunizations. According to the state Department of Health, vaccinations for people up to 18 years of age decreased 34 percent from the average number in March. For April, the decline was 40 percent, and for May it was 27 percent.
Under statewide stay-at-home orders, many people overlooked basic health care, and that could have consequences with the resumption of the school year. Dr. Carrie Jenner, a pediatrician in the Tacoma area, told The (Tacoma) News Tribune: “The last thing we need right now with COVID is another measles outbreak or a whooping cough outbreak. To me, that would just put an extra burden on the health system.”
The same will be said about flu immunizations in the coming months. Vaccines typically are available in October or November, and health officials are urging widespread participation this year. Dr. John Lynch of University of Washington Medicine told The Seattle Times: “Getting a flu shot this year is more important than ever — not only to keep you and your family and the community safe from flu, but also to keep people with these other COVID-like illnesses out of doctor’s offices and emergency departments.”
Despite the coronavirus pandemic, it is essential to maintain general health care. That includes routine check-ups, addressing issues that arise and receiving recommended vaccinations. For students, those vaccinations could mean the difference between returning to school when buildings open instead of remaining at home.