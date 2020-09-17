Just when we say things can’t get worse, a plague of smoke invades the Yakima Valley, further limiting activities and further jeopardizing our health — particularly for the young, the old, and many with certain chronic health conditions.
A friendly reminder: It’s probably not ever a good idea to say, “Things can’t get worse.”
But before you get out your daily planner and jot “wallow in self-pity” into the boxes for the next few days, we urge you instead to consider two events that are guaranteed to make a positive difference in our Valley and could lift your spirits in the process.
- The YWCA Yakima Leadership Luncheon, the organization’s main fundraising event of the year, will begin at noon Monday. Like most similar events in the pandemic era, the 26th annual luncheon will be virtual, at www.ywca
- yakima.org or on Facebook Live. The focus will be domestic violence at a grass-roots level. It will feature two stories from local women and a time of sharing from the Harris family of Selah. Emily Harris Escamilla, a 30-year-old mother of two, was strangled by her husband in January. Daniel Escamilla later killed himself. Emily’s parents, Brian and Fran, are dedicated supporters of the YWCA and its various domestic violence protection programs.
The Leadership Luncheon is a critical part of the YWCA’s fundraising efforts. The YWCA is the largest provider of domestic violence services in Yakima County, offers the only DV shelter in Yakima, and helps several thousand people each year. Besides providing affordable housing for victims, the shelter assigns advocates who help victims and families recover from trauma and sort through safety needs, housing, legal issues, employment and budgeting. Housing at the shelter is often at capacity.
Monday’s event originally was scheduled for April 20 at the Yakima Convention Center and was sold out. It was to feature musician and domestic violence activist Dave Navarro, who has promised to headline the annual YWCA event next year instead.
- The four-day, drive-up Fair Food Fest begins Thursday at the Central Washington Fairgrounds in Yakima, and it’s an opportunity for Valley residents to support yet another worthy cause: Operation Harvest, Yakima’s largest annual food drive.
With this year’s 10-day fair canceled due to COVID-19, the Fair Food Fest will give locals a chance to fulfill their cravings for corn dogs, elephant ears, curly fries and other traditional fair cuisine. Attendees will enter State Fair Park at Gate 15 on Pacific Avenue and be routed through a series of food-vendor stations they can pull into or drive past. Guests must not leave their vehicles, but they can stop at multiple vendors. Admission is free.
As a twist, for those already thinking about next year and who are willing to help the hungry, guests who bring three or more cans of food will receive a free ticket for the 2021 Central Washington State Fair (only one free ticket per vehicle). Donations will be collected by Rotary Club volunteers and should give a good head start to Operation Harvest, which will be Oct. 3.
Fair Food Fest hours are 3-8 p.m. today, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday. Visitors, please note that it’s likely to be slow going at times depending on the number of vehicles, so plan accordingly. More information is available at http://bit.ly/YHR-FairFood.
Operation Harvest and the YWCA are two mainstays within the Yakima Valley community of service organizations and providers. Both are more than worthy of your support. Wallowing in self-pity does have its charms under the right circumstances, but giving a nod to these two events would be a much better way to spend the next few days.