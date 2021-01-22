Astria Health may have finally stopped the bleeding from wounds it sustained through years of business missteps and subsequent bankruptcy.
Securing a $75 million loan from MultiCare Health System was one of the final pieces of the reorganization puzzle for the Sunnyside-based health care system, which operates hospitals in Sunnyside and Toppenish, along with several clinics up and down the Yakima Valley.
The loan forges a partnership between Astria and Tacoma-based MultiCare, which operates seven hospitals and numerous clinics and practices across Washington, including many in rural areas. It also pays off Astria’s major creditor and essentially takes it out of bankruptcy.
Astria Health interim CEO Brian Gibbons Jr. told the Herald-Republic that his leadership teams and other staffers were excited by the partnership. “We believe this relationship will strengthen our service offerings and enhance our presence in the Yakima Valley,” he said regarding MultiCare, which has a long-term partnership with Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences, a private medical school in Yakima that teaches osteopathic medicine.
However, we’ve heard optimistic financial forecasts from Astria Health leadership before — many of which proved to be either overly optimistic or, in some cases, simply misleading.
Things were looking up financially, for instance, shortly before the January 2020 announcement of Astria Regional Medical and Cardiac Center’s impending closure, or so said then-CEO John Gallagher. Following the news of Astria Regional’s closure, the public was assured that Astria’s primary and specialty clinics in Yakima and the Upper Valley would continue to serve patients. But what followed was a steady stream of clinic closures — and a growing list of unemployed health care professionals.
That won’t stop us from expressing cautious optimism now for the future of a health care organization whose services — and financial health — are vital to Valley residents. Astria Health, its two hospitals and its many clinics need to succeed. But with that cautious optimism comes renewed calls for more transparency and honesty regarding Astria’s financial operations and how it intends to continue serving the area, especially the Lower Valley.
One cause for this optimism: Astria has substantially changed its management structure by severing ties with the company that had provided much of its executive leadership. Many of those leaders were, to put it mildly, often less than open when questions about Astria’s finances, organization or plans were put to them.
Leaders will now be hired by Astria Health directly. We encourage them to embrace transparency and tell us the truth. Regional hospital’s closure sparked tales of health care providers searching for answers about their jobs, surgery patients faced with sudden cancellations, and a steady decrease in services in the Yakima area despite assurances otherwise. It was ugly. Now would be a good time for Astria to rebuild trust in a community that has witnessed great losses in health care services over the past few years.
We wish Astria Health nothing but success — for its sake and for the sake of thousands of Valley residents. Emergence from bankruptcy is good news for all. But we do have one simple request going forward: Don’t hide anything. Secrecy helps no one. Your patients deserve the best treatment available, and they deserve honesty at all times.