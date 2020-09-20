The tragic death of Tiffany Eubanks in June presents an opportunity for first responders to learn from multiple mistakes. Eubanks — 33, Black and homeless — died after being in temporary police custody following a mental health crisis.
At the same time, it’s a chance for those following the story to appreciate a pledge of transparency — regarding this and future major incidents — from Yakima’s police chief. Not all reviews of this incident, however, will be following that example.
The Yakima Police Department has released a 40-page letter about the Eubanks incident. The letter includes a detailed description of what happened, a timeline, department policy and letters from review boards. Further, Chief Matthew Murray has pledged to release similar detailed information about high-profile incidents in the future.
In Eubanks’ case, a review by the Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit determined that, while mistakes were made, no laws were broken and no charges would be filed. The incident has been studied thoroughly. Policy and procedure have been questioned and adjusted, and disciplinary measures have been taken against the commanding officer on the scene.
Another investigation on the Eubanks case is in the works, but unfortunately it won’t be nearly as transparent. The Yakima County Department of Emergency Medical Services, which provides oversight of emergency response services, revealed last week that the county’s Continuous Quality Improvement Committee also will review the case, as it involved the actions of private ambulance staff. Kevin Hodges, EMS medical program director, said that if investigators believe the standard for patient care was not met, the case could be referred to his office or to the state Department of Health, with the possibility of discipline depending on the findings.
Unlike the YPD pledge, this review is confidential and results will not be made public, Hodges said.
“This case has a very sad outcome, and I feel strongly for Ms. Eubanks and her family, and I know this has been a tragic event for all involved,” Hodges said. “Of course, I also feel strongly for the EMS providers and police officers involved. We all try to make the best decisions for the people we serve.”
The details of Eubanks’ death are not in question: On June 2, Yakima police responded to a call about a woman walking in and out of downtown traffic. When approached, Eubanks became combative and was taken into protective custody to prevent injury.
Ambulance attendants said they would not transport her while she was in handcuffs. Taken to the hospital in a police car instead, Eubanks experienced a medical crisis while alone in the car for 12 minutes as an officer was seeking help for her at Virginia Mason Memorial hospital.
She received treatment at the hospital but died nine hours later, in the early hours of June 3. An autopsy found she died of methamphetamine toxicity.
Responding officers should have further explored options to have Eubanks transported in the ambulance, Murray said. The chief has noted that multiple investigations had found “no malice, no indifference, no laziness, rather hastiness.”
Murray handed the investigation over to the Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit, which consists of detectives from other Valley agencies. The unit is asked to investigate officer-involved shootings and in-custody deaths. Following the investigation, the county Prosecuting Attorney’s Office determined that officers did not use force and that no charges were called for. YPD released the 40-page letter shortly after.
In the future, Murray said, in order to increase transparency and trust between YPD and the public when other major incidents happen, the department will send a detailed letter to the community complete with a summary of facts, a timeline, applicable law and police policy, the procedures for review, disciplinary action taken, and forthcoming changes.
There are populations in Yakima that “do not believe that police-involved incidents are properly reviewed,” Murray said.
Offering this level of detail about the Eubanks incident and its investigative process and findings — and Murray’s pledge to be equally transparent with future incidents — could go a long way toward building trust in a city that claims more than its share of minority and/or poor population pockets, places where folks nurture a long history of distrust with the law and courts.
Hopefully, in this age of heightened police scrutiny, more public entities — law enforcement agencies in particular — will see the benefits and wisdom of YPD’s actions and pledge to follow suit. Where public trust has crumbled, the rebuilding process must proceed brick by brick. Murray recognizes this, and we applaud him for his transparency pledge. We also urge reviewers with the Continuous Quality Improvement Committee to share what they can within whatever privacy parameters they must follow.