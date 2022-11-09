Yakima residents have a chance to pause and quietly reflect at 11 a.m. this Friday, Veterans Day.
In an effort led by the Rotary Club of Yakima, the city in 2019 passed a resolution encouraging people to pause their activities and remain silent for one minute at 11 a.m. on Veterans Day.
The proclamation said the tradition will continue each year on Nov. 11. The aim is to encourage people to focus on the commitment and sacrifice made by veterans.
The moment of silence will be observed at 11 a.m. at the start of this year’s Veterans Day parade in downtown Yakima. The parade will start rolling at 11:01 a.m., organizers said.
The Rotary Club encourages schools, churches and public buildings to ring bells or otherwise make accommodations to their schedules for the observance.
Local attorney Russ Mazzola, who helped with the Rotary initiative, said the idea is based on Armistice Day observances in Great Britain, where the country observes a moment of silence at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11 to mark the armistice that ended fighting in World War I in 1918.
A short moment of silence seems appropriate to remember the commitment and sacrifices veterans have made for our country. It’s a way to say thank you.
