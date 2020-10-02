Election distractions, wildfires, job stress — oh, yeah, don’t forget COVID-19. We all have enough to worry about. And nobody should ever have to worry about hunger, pandemic or not.
That’s why we urge you to “put it on the porch” and give generously to the Yakima Valley’s largest food donation venture, Operation Harvest, which takes place Saturday.
The process is simple. Members of the three Yakima-based Rotary Clubs will be cruising the streets of Yakima (including West Valley), Moxee and Naches, looking for bags of nonperishable food placed on porches. Those who wish to donate food are asked to have the bags visibly placed on the porch by 9 a.m. Rotarians in the last few days distributed brown Operation Harvest paper bags to many households to help make it easier to donate. If you received one, please use it; otherwise, any bag will do. This year, members of Junior League of Yakima will help collect the food.
The food will make its way to eight area food banks, which are expecting to see an upturn in need over the winter due to widespread jobless and other issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Your gift will help feed children and families across the Valley this winter.
Last year, Operation Harvest collected more than 28,000 pounds of food and more than $18,000 in cash donations. This year’s donations will add to the more than 4,400 pounds of food (and $3,000 in cash) collected by Rotary members during the recent four-day Fair Food Fest at State Fair Park. The fest, held in lieu of the canceled Central Washington State Fair — another victim of the pandemic — attracted more than 4,000 vehicles, the occupants of which got to enjoy traditional fair food such as corn dogs, elephant ears and Hawaiian terikaki. Those who brought at least three cans of nonperishable food and dropped them off at the Rotary Club station earned a ticket to next year’s fair.
Volunteers Saturday are expecting to collect several tons of food, and it’s likely that every ounce will be needed by somebody or some family in the Yakima Valley facing circumstances beyond their control. If you wish to make a cash donation, checks should be made out to Rotary Operation Harvest and mailed to P.O. Box 464, Yakima, WA 98907.
Please do your part.