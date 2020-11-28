Today’s a good day to bundle up, grab your masks, get out of the house, reward your community’s entrepreneurial spirit and maybe have some fun — and a bit of exercise if you so choose.
Downtown Yakima Small Business Saturday is also a chance to enjoy the sunshine and see a part of town that not everybody sees — especially in the age of the stubborn coronavirus that keeps us homebound more than usual. Infection rates are spiking across the state just as the holiday season gets into full swing, but unique gift ideas await those willing to responsibly brave the elements.
More than 30 businesses — stretched east to west from Naches Avenue to Sixth Avenue and within two blocks north or south of Yakima Avenue — are taking part in the event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today, offering sales, promotions and activities in hopes of getting their holiday sales off to a good start. Each participating business (those bearing a Small Business Saturday poster) will have maps and passports; shoppers who get their passport stamped by at least five businesses and make one purchase become eligible for a drawing for a gift basket.
Just in case you’re rightly concerned, COVID-19 safety and health precautions are in effect at each business. So wear masks and socially distance, please, as you show your support for your neighbors who provide goods and jobs in our community and help bring life to downtown Yakima.
We encourage you to patronize small businesses everywhere; they are the lifeblood of many communities. While many essential stores have remained open throughout the pandemic, statewide restrictions have increased recently in attempts to curtail the spike in infection rates and keep hospitals from becoming overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients. Pandemic-related restrictions have unquestionably driven more people into the world of online shopping, causing severe financial hardships for many businesses and employees.
In Yakima’s core area, the Downtown Association of Yakima and Pacific Power are the primary sponsors of today’s event. “During this COVID-19 period, your support is even more greatly appreciated,” the Downtown Association of Yakima website notes.
More information is available at downtownyakima.com. If you haven’t already recycled Thursday’s Herald-Republic, a map of participants was included in a promotional ad that was wrapped around the SCENE section.
Shopping locally — not just downtown, but at small, locally operated businesses throughout the Yakima Valley — is a good way to support your friends and neighbors who help make our community thrive. And today’s a good day to enjoy the crisp sunshine, don a pair of comfy shoes and enjoy the many interesting eateries and shops along the downtown corridor, as well as other retail shopping locations.