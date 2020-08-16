Food banks in the Yakima Valley and across Washington are seeing greater demand since the COVID-19 pandemic took root in early spring. No big surprise there.
What you might not know, though, is just how much demand is grown — how many Washingtonians today are dealing with food insecurity.
You also might not be aware of how local food banks are still fulfilling their mission — and how one state agency has stepped up to keep food bank warehouses full and residents fed.
The mission
Back in mid-April, when jobs began disappearing and the state’s three primary food bank distributors started to see a surge of new clients, those distributors told state Department of Agriculture officials that their stockpiles were running low — about a two-week supply.
At that point, the idea of a state emergency food reserve was hatched. The agency “jumped in with both feet” and began to buy up as much nonperishable food as it could, WSDA Director Derek Sandison recently told The Seattle Times.
The food is distributed from a warehouse near Tacoma that can hold 2,000 pallets. Since the program’s beginning, 4,000 pallets of food have been purchased at a cost of $6.1 million — and because of nationwide shortages and backlogs, thousands of pallets of food have yet to arrive.
There is enough, however, to supply those three food bank distributors within a day or two as needed. Two of those distributors — Northwest Harvest and Second Harvest — have footprints in Yakima.
The warehouse “is a continuation of our efforts to make sure we have fusions of product that will help us to continue to weather the storm,” Sandison said.
Sandison and his team were smart to launch the emergency reserve, and they are wise to take the long-term approach, particularly as theirs is not the only program that’s trying to stock up on food and there is no clear path ahead for relief from the pandemic. Prices continue to climb for highly desired foods such as peanut butter, and high demand for many products has led to shortages and long waits. Think toilet paper, only this time it’s certain edible goods that are never on the store shelves.
The depth of need
Northwest Harvest supplies 375 food banks, meal programs and other needs across Washington, according to its website. In the nine-county Central Washington region, that includes more than 65 hunger relief programs. Second Harvest supplies 250 food banks, meal centers and other programs across Central and Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho, according to its website.
The third distributor, Food Lifeline, primarily serves Western Washington.
According to Katie Rains, WSDA food policy adviser, it’s possible that 30% of the state’s population — 2.2 million people — are facing food insecurity in the throes of the pandemic. In comparison, 850,000 state residents took part in food assistance programs in November. In the Yakima area, food banks have reported that the number of families seeking help has doubled since March.
Meanwhile, distributors such as Northwest Harvest must also face the volatile market when making their own food purchases. “Over a seven-month span during this crisis, we’ll spend more on purchasing food than we have for the previous four years combined,” Thomas Reynolds, Northwest Harvest CEO, said recently.
Help is always appreciated. The respective websites for Northwest Harvest (https://www.northwestharves.org) and Second Harvest (https://2-harvest.org) offer lists of healthy, nonperishable foods to give, as well as volunteer opportunities, which are limited right now because of COVID-19 restrictions.
But arguably the best way to help is by giving money. It does feel good to fill those bags with soups, tuna, peanut butter and baby food and drop them off at your local food drive. But when food distributors go shopping, they can get far more for the dollar than members of the public can — and they are much more aware of their immediate needs.
It’s a dark time for many, but it’s good to know that agencies are efficiently doing what they can to feed families in Washington that face food insecurity through no fault of their own.